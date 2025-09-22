Former NPP Staffer Battles Exiled Journalist Over Galamsey Politics

A bitter public feud between a former presidential aide and Ghana’s most prominent environmental journalist has exposed deep divisions over how partisan politics undermined the country’s fight against illegal mining, with accusations of opportunism flying between key figures in the anti-galamsey movement.

Dennis Miracles Aboagye, former Communications Director for the 2024 Bawumia campaign and presidential staffer under the previous New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration, launched a scathing attack on award-winning investigative journalist Erastus Asare Donkor, accusing him of selective reporting that favored the National Democratic Congress (NDC) during crucial periods of environmental activism.

The confrontation highlights how Ghana’s galamsey crisis has become entangled with partisan politics, potentially weakening efforts to address illegal mining that experts estimate costs the country over $2.3 billion annually while contaminating 60 percent of water bodies.

Donkor, an environmental journalist with the Multimedia Group who was forced to flee Ghana before the 2024 elections due to life-threatening intimidation from illegal miners, had questioned the sincerity of recent anti-galamsey advocates. His criticism specifically targeted individuals who previously dismissed environmental concerns as politically motivated but have now positioned themselves as crusaders against illegal mining.

“Today those who ignored us and tagged us doing politics with galamsey are now ambassadors doing press conferences along the same rivers they watched people pollute,” Donkor stated, directly challenging Aboagye’s recent activism.

Aboagye fired back with accusations that Donkor deliberately overlooked NDC involvement in illegal mining while the party was in opposition and later in government. The former presidential aide, who has consistently criticized both NPP and NDC administrations over galamsey failures, argued that partisan bias undermined effective environmental journalism.

“When we even plainly saw the NDC in the galamsey pit encouraging galamseyers, you were completely blind to that and kept supporting the claim that Nana Akufo-Addo was the cause of galamsey,” Aboagye charged, referring to the previous NPP administration.

The exchange reveals how Ghana’s environmental crisis has been complicated by political calculations from multiple actors. Aboagye argued that narratives suggesting galamsey only became problematic during the Akufo-Addo era were misleading, noting that illegal mining has intensified even after the former president left office.

“That was simply one of the challenges and it’s confirmed now, that Nana Addo is out of office and galamsey has even tripled,” he stated, challenging claims that presidential leadership alone determines the scale of illegal mining activities.

Donkor, who received recognition at the 2025 Millennium Excellence Awards for his outstanding contribution to the fight against illegal mining, has become one of Ghana’s most prominent environmental voices. His investigative work has included dangerous field reporting, including an incident where armed men attacked his team and erased recorded footage in the Asumenya Forest Reserve.

The journalist’s forced exile before the 2024 elections underscores the personal risks associated with environmental reporting in Ghana, where illegal mining operations often involve powerful political and economic networks.

Aboagye defended his advocacy record, arguing that consistent opposition to galamsey should welcome new voices rather than questioning their motives. “If your fight is against galamsey, then you should be happy even if you get new advocates joining your cause,” he stated.

The public dispute occurs as the current NDC administration faces mounting pressure to deliver on campaign promises to combat illegal mining. Aboagye has consistently criticized the government’s approach, questioning what actions have been taken during the first seven months in office.

Donkor recently clashed with government officials, including a heated on-air discussion with Ama Mawusi Mawuenyefia, Director of Communications at the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, suggesting ongoing tensions between environmental advocates and current policymakers.

The broader implications of this feud extend beyond personal grievances to fundamental questions about how partisan politics affects environmental governance in Ghana. Both figures represent different approaches to anti-galamsey advocacy, with Donkor emphasizing investigative journalism’s role in exposing environmental crimes and Aboagye focusing on governmental accountability across party lines.

The clash demonstrates how Ghana’s environmental movement faces internal divisions that could weaken collective action against illegal mining, even as the ecological and economic stakes continue to rise.

As galamsey activities reportedly intensify despite government promises, the effectiveness of advocacy efforts may depend on whether environmental voices can overcome partisan divisions to present unified pressure for meaningful action against illegal mining operations.