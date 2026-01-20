Former NPP Parliamentary Candidate Arrested in US Over Alleged Domestic Incident

Former New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Klottey Korle, Valentino Nii Noi Nortey, has been arrested in the United States following an alleged domestic incident involving his wife, police have confirmed.

According to the Lower Paxton Township Police in Pennsylvania, the incident occurred around 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 17, 2026, along Mayfair Drive in the township. A report by abc27.com described the case as a domestic incident.

Police said the woman was transported to hospital by emergency responders and is currently in stable condition. Authorities added that there was no threat to the general public.

Mr Nortey, 41, who resides in Harrisburg, has been charged with attempted homicide, possession of an instrument of crime with intent to use, and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. Online court records indicate that he was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge David Judy, who denied him bail.

He is currently being held at Dauphin County Prison ahead of a preliminary hearing scheduled for January 26, 2026. Authorities say investigations into the matter are ongoing.

Mr Nortey contested the Klottey Korle parliamentary seat on the NPP ticket in previous elections. Details about his political activities in recent years remain unclear.

The case has drawn attention given his past involvement in Ghanaian politics, though officials have not released additional information about the circumstances surrounding the alleged incident.