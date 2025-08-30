Former NPP MP calls for ethics probe into Akwatia candidate

A former New Patriotic Party legislator has demanded the Ghana Bar Association investigate what he describes as professional misconduct by a lawyer seeking the National Democratic Congress nomination for the upcoming Akwatia by-election.

Dickson Adomako Kissi, who represented Anyaa Sowutuom in Parliament, accused Bernard Bediako Baidoo of breaching legal ethics after the lawyer successfully challenged the NDC’s 2024 parliamentary candidate Henry Yiadom Boakye in court, then positioned himself as a replacement candidate for the same seat.

The controversy centers on Baidoo’s dual role as legal representative and political rival. Court records show he represented interests that led to Boakye’s disqualification, creating what Adomako Kissi characterizes as a fundamental conflict of professional duty.

“These are serious breaches of trust that cannot be ignored,” Adomako Kissi said during a recent public statement. He questioned how legal practitioners can maintain public confidence while appearing to manipulate client relationships for political gain.

The accusations add another layer of complexity to what was already shaping up as a contentious electoral contest. The September 2 by-election was necessitated by the death of Ernest Yaw Kumi, the NPP incumbent who had held the Akwatia seat.

Political observers note the timing raises questions about the intersection of legal practice and electoral ambitions in Ghana’s democratic process. The case could set precedents for how the legal profession polices conflicts between advocacy and personal political interests.

Adomako Kissi also called for enhanced security measures during the by-election campaign period, citing the heated nature of the contest and potential for tensions to escalate.

The Ghana Bar Association has not yet responded to the call for investigation. Meanwhile, both major parties are intensifying their campaigns in what many view as a crucial test ahead of the 2028 general elections.