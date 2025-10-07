Former NLA Spokesman Defends KGL Partnership Against Legal Claims

A former National Lottery Authority communications officer has pushed back forcefully against media reports alleging that the NLA’s partnership with KGL Technology Limited violated Ghana’s lottery laws, describing such claims as legally unfounded and based on misunderstanding the legislation.

Razak Kojo Opoku, who previously served as the NLA’s public relations officer, told the Ghana News Agency that assertions by investigative outlet Fourth Estate and its Executive Director Sulemana Briamah fundamentally misinterpret how the National Lotto Act, 2006 and related regulations actually work.

At the heart of the dispute lies a question about what the NLA can legally do. The Fourth Estate’s investigation, conducted with the Media Foundation for West Africa, claimed the NLA gave away a GH₵3 billion business to KGL Technology in exchange for approximately GH₵170 million annually, suggesting the arrangement represented poor value for taxpayers.

Opoku countered that critics are confusing “operating” lottery systems with “selling” lottery products, two legally distinct activities under Act 722. He explained that operating lottery means conducting and supervising lotto draws, which remains the NLA’s exclusive function. However, the law explicitly empowers the Authority to license third-party companies to sell its products.

“It is therefore false and misleading for anyone to claim that NLA can manage USSD and web-based lottery sales independently. The law does not support such retail activity by the Authority itself,” Opoku said, citing Section 35(2) of Act 722, which he says prevents the NLA from directly retailing lottery products to the public.

He pointed to Sections 5 through 14 of Act 722 and Regulation 12 of L.I. 1948 as legal foundations for licensing companies like KGL to retail NLA’s 5/90 lottery products through mobile USSD codes and online platforms. Additionally, he noted that Section 2(4) empowers the NLA to enter collaborations, partnerships, or joint ventures to operate games of chance.

The revenue figures have become a central battleground in this debate. Official data shows the partnership increased NLA’s digital revenue from GH₵20 million in 2020 to GH₵157 million in 2024, a nearly eight-fold increase that Opoku describes as the most successful licensing arrangement in the Authority’s history.

While KGL paid GH₵157 million directly to the NLA in 2024, its total digital lottery operations generated GH₵3 billion in revenue, from which GH₵2 billion was paid to winners and GH₵87 million went to the Ghana Revenue Authority in taxes.

Opoku argued these numbers demonstrate value rather than exploitation, noting that KGL has contributed more financial resources to both the NLA and the state than any other licensee. He dismissed allegations of corruption, stating that the partnership receives regular supervision and review from the NLA Board in accordance with its powers under Act 722.

He also accused critics of misinterpreting Section 2(3) of the Act, which calls for special lottery funding for vulnerable groups. Opoku said this provision refers to a specific product the NLA has yet to implement, not to the entirety of its revenue, as some interpretations suggest.

Beyond defending the legal basis of the arrangement, Opoku urged media critics to focus on what he termed the real problems confronting Ghana’s lottery sector. He cited illegal lottery operators who he claims dominate nearly 80 percent of the market without paying taxes, and outdated commission structures that heavily burden the NLA’s finances.

The controversy reflects broader tensions about how Ghana manages public-private partnerships in regulated industries. Critics question whether licensing arrangements truly serve public interest when private companies generate billions while paying what appears to be a relatively modest share to the state entity.

Supporters counter that the NLA lacked the technical capability and capital to develop sophisticated digital platforms independently, making partnerships with technology companies necessary for modernizing the lottery sector. They point to the dramatic revenue increases as evidence the arrangement works.

The Fourth Estate’s investigation reportedly examined broader concerns beyond just the KGL arrangement, including how NLA funds designated for “Good Causes” were utilized, prompting separate rebuttals from former NLA officials.

In May 2025, the NLA’s Head of Corporate Communications, Chris Bilami, defended the KGL contract as vital to the Authority’s operational sustainability, suggesting internal support for maintaining the partnership despite external criticism.

The debate also raises questions about regulatory oversight. If the partnership is as successful as defenders claim, why has it generated such sustained criticism? And if critics are right about legal violations, why haven’t regulatory authorities intervened?

What remains clear is that digital lottery has transformed the NLA’s business model. The highest revenue NLA ever achieved independently was GH₵402 million in 2017, suggesting that without technological partnerships, the Authority might struggle to compete in an increasingly digital marketplace.

For ordinary Ghanaians who play the lottery, the controversy matters primarily if it affects the games’ integrity or the proper use of revenue that’s supposed to support good causes. Whether the current arrangement optimally serves public interest or leaves too much value on the table remains contested.

Opoku concluded his defense by calling the NLA-KGL agreement “the best license agreement ever issued by the Board of the National Lottery Authority,” arguing it has delivered value to the state, the NLA, and the Ghana Revenue Authority, and deserves national support rather than what he termed needless attacks.

The controversy shows no signs of resolving quickly. With investigative journalists on one side citing concerns about value for money and regulatory compliance, and former NLA officials on the other defending the partnership’s legality and success, the debate ultimately may require independent legal analysis or parliamentary scrutiny to settle definitively.