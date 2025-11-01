Former NDC Member Warns Against Stringent Bail Conditions for NPP Appointees

Stephen Atubiga, a former member of the National Democratic Congress, has called on the Chief Justice to reconsider the substantial bail amounts being granted to appointees of the previous government, warning that the precedent could backfire on the NDC when power changes hands.

The leader of the National Liberation Congress expressed concerns about recent bail conditions including GH¢800 million granted to former National Service Authority Director-General Osei Assibey Antwi, and GH¢100 million for former National Food Buffer Stock Company CEO Hanan Abdul-Wahab and GH¢50 million for his wife Faiza Seidu Wuni.

In a social media post, Atubiga urged the NDC to be concerned about these substantial bail and surety amounts, questioning the seriousness of Ghana’s approach to accountability. He argued it would be more prudent for courts to keep accused persons in custody until trials are completed rather than imposing hefty bail conditions.

Osei Assibey Antwi, who faces 14 counts of causing financial loss, stealing and money laundering, was required to provide six sureties who must provide security for the bail sum with landed property equivalent to GH¢800 million. He is accused of authorizing payments of GH¢500,861,744.02 in allowances to over 60,000 non-existent national service personnel for his benefit and allegedly diverting GH¢106,000,000 from the authority’s Kumawu Farm Project for personal use.

The former Buffer Stock CEO was granted GH¢100 million bail with six sureties, four of which must be justified with landed property, while his wife secured GH¢50 million bail with four sureties. They face 24 counts including stealing, defrauding by false pretenses, intentional dissipation of public funds, money laundering and using public office for profit.

Atubiga stated that such hefty bail conditions set a bad precedent that may have unfavorable repercussions for all in the future, suggesting it could come back to bite the NDC harder when power changes hands. He emphasized that only the sitting president would be exempt from accountability when the situation reverses, noting that all appointees are potential candidates for corruption, theft or misappropriation of government funds.

The former NDC member urged the Chief Justice to take necessary action to address the issue, stating that the actions of judges may be perceived as misconduct. He called for those providing such surety to be investigated, including verification of their up-to-date tax payments.

NPP Member of Parliament for Old Tafo, Vincent Ekow Assafuah, has already warned that a future NPP government may impose similar exorbitant bail conditions on NDC appointees, stating “when we arrest someone, we will also set a GH¢1 billion bail condition”. The NPP’s 2024 presidential flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, also criticized bail conditions imposed on NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako, describing the GH¢50 million bail as “very onerous”.

NPP National Youth Organiser Salam Mustapha has similarly lashed out at what he describes as “draconian” and “excessive” bail conditions imposed on the former Buffer Stock CEO and his wife.

Atubiga’s concerns reflect broader anxieties within both political parties about judicial processes becoming politicized and potentially creating cycles of retribution when governments change. His warning suggests that stringent bail conditions, while appearing tough on corruption, could establish dangerous precedents that transcend political affiliations.