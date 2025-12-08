Former NAFCO CEO Challenges Court Order Freezing Properties

Abdul-Wahab Hanan, former Chief Executive Officer of the National Food and Buffer Stock Company Limited, has filed for a review of a court order that froze four properties linked to him by the Economic and Organised Crime Office.

The application, filed on 4 November 2025 through his lawyer Richard Gyambiby, contests the freezing order obtained by EOCO on 21 October 2025 from Justice Kwame Gyamfi Osei at the Adentan High Court. Hanan argues that several properties included in the order were either not his or were acquired before the alleged crimes took place.

The freezing order affects four properties in Tamale, including a 27 acre plot at Estate Junction on Dagomba Street, a 29 acre plot at Workers College, an uncompleted storey building adjacent to Baobab Guest House, and a three bedroom house in Kpalsi. EOCO claims these properties were derived from proceeds of crime during Hanan’s tenure at NAFCO.

However, Hanan maintains that the allegations lack credible evidence. He states that the Kpalsi property was acquired in 2011 and construction was completed in 2013, years before his appointment as NAFCO CEO. According to his affidavit, he performed part of his Islamic marriage ceremony in that house in 2013. He also denies ownership of the uncompleted storey building at Gumami and claims the Estate Junction plot belongs to Al-Qarni Enterprise, an entity in which he has no interest.

The former NAFCO CEO argues that the freezing orders violate his constitutional rights to property ownership, presumption of innocence, and a fair hearing under Article 20 of the Constitution. He contends that EOCO failed to establish that the properties were tainted or connected to criminal conduct, which is required under Act 804.

Hanan’s legal team from Dame and Partners is scheduled to move the motion for review on Thursday, 18 December 2025. The case highlights ongoing tensions between anti-corruption enforcement and property rights protection in Ghana, particularly regarding assets acquired before alleged criminal activity occurred.