Former MP Hammond to Appeal Court Costs After Election Petition Dismissal

Former Adansi Asokwa lawmaker KT Hammond has announced he will appeal a GH¢60,000 cost imposed against him by a Kumasi High Court.

The ruling came after his election petition challenging the 2024 parliamentary results was dismissed due to procedural failures.

Hammond explained that his legal team missed the filing deadline by just one day, forcing him to withdraw the case. The six-term parliamentarian called the court’s financial penalty “completely unfair” and stated he would personally sign the appeal documents this time.

The former minister also hinted at a possible political comeback despite losing his seat to an NDC opponent in the last election. When asked about the 2028 polls, he told constituents to “watch this space” while criticizing his own NPP party for handing power to the opposition “on a silver platter.”

Hammond continues to maintain that the election was not free and fair, alleging that missing ballot boxes were discovered after the voting. He insists he remains active in serving his constituency despite no longer holding official office.