Former MP Condemns NDC Chairman’s Tour Amid Presidential Speculation

Former Kumbungu MP Ras Mubarak has publicly criticized NDC National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia’s three-day Eastern Region tour, arguing the initiative sets dangerous precedents while sparking widespread speculation about premature presidential ambitions for 2028.

Mubarak’s intervention comes as Asiedu Nketia launched his controversial “Thank You Tour” Wednesday across 16 Eastern Region constituencies, generating internal party tensions and public questions about the chairman’s underlying motivations beyond expressed gratitude.

The former parliamentarian argues that thank you tours should remain the exclusive domain of presidential and parliamentary candidates who led electoral campaigns, not party executives operating independently of successful flag bearers who already completed similar appreciation exercises.

Asiedu Nketia’s September 17-19 tour includes rallies, closed-door meetings, and community engagements across Akroso, Achiase, Swedru, Akim Oda, Kade, and Akwatia, featuring constituency executives, former officers, coordinators, cadres, chiefs, and assembly members.

Critics within NDC circles suggest the tour represents less about genuine appreciation and more about strategic positioning for future presidential aspirations, with multiple party sources questioning the timing and scope of the chairman’s independent initiative.

Mubarak specifically challenged the precedent-setting nature of the exercise, warning against allowing party officials to advance personal political ambitions under the guise of appreciation activities that could distract government focus and undermine established electoral protocols.

The controversy highlights broader tensions within the NDC about internal power dynamics and succession planning, with various party figures expressing concerns about premature 2028 campaign activities that could fragment party unity during critical governance periods.

Social media users have joined the criticism, questioning the specific purpose and necessity of Asiedu Nketia’s tour given President John Dramani Mahama’s earlier appreciation exercises following the successful 2024 electoral victory.

The chairman’s tour occurs amid his ongoing efforts to manage party expectations about government appointments, recently urging NDC members without positions to maintain loyalty and support President Mahama’s agenda while awaiting their opportunities.

Asiedu Nketia’s initiative contrasts with traditional NDC practices where national chairmen typically support flag bearer-led appreciation activities rather than conducting independent tours that could appear to compete with presidential messaging and priorities.

The Eastern Region focus carries particular significance given the area’s political importance and Asiedu Nketia’s historical connections, though critics argue the timing suggests campaign-style activities inappropriate for sitting party chairmen during governance periods.

Mubarak’s criticism reflects his complex relationship with Asiedu Nketia, having previously supported the chairman’s leadership bid in 2022 while praising his experience and manipulation resistance, making his current opposition particularly notable within party dynamics.

The controversy underscores ongoing debates about appropriate roles for party officials during governance periods, with questions about whether thank you tours represent legitimate appreciation or premature campaign positioning for future electoral cycles.

Party observers note that similar appreciation activities by opposition figures like NPP’s Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia occurred during opposition periods, making Asiedu Nketia’s timing during NDC governance particularly controversial among internal critics.

The internal party dispute threatens to distract from government priorities while highlighting succession tensions that could affect NDC unity as various figures position themselves for future leadership opportunities within the organization.