Former MP Calls for Better Black Stars Preparation

Former Member of Parliament for Effia in the Western Region, Honorable Joseph Cudjoe, has called for more serious preparation by the Black Stars after Ghana’s underwhelming 1-1 draw with Chad in Thursday’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier. The result has intensified criticism of the national team despite maintaining their position atop Group I with 16 points.

Speaking to Connect 97.1FM, Cudjoe stressed the importance of proper preparation ahead of major competitions. “Ghanaians should understand you don’t win and qualify to a tournament with one match. You would have to prepare and preparations count. If you don’t prepare very well, the matches become try your luck,” the former legislator stated.

The draw against Chad has sparked widespread dissatisfaction among Ghanaian football supporters, with many fans demanding the dismissal of head coach Otto Addo. Coach Otto Addo himself admitted the result felt like a missed opportunity, with Ghana taking the lead through captain Jordan Ayew in the 17th minute before conceding a late equalizer in the 90th minute.

Critics have pointed to concerning patterns in the team’s performances, with the draw meaning the Black Stars failed to extend their lead at the top of Group I, dropping crucial points that could have put them in firm control of the qualification race.

Cudjoe’s comments highlight growing concerns about the team’s approach to international fixtures. His emphasis on preparation echoes frustrations expressed by fans and analysts who believe the national team lacks the systematic preparation required for consistent success at the highest level.

The Black Stars face a crucial test when they host Mali in Accra on Monday at 7pm. The fixture presents an opportunity for redemption and could prove pivotal in maintaining Ghana’s group leadership while restoring confidence in Addo’s coaching approach as the 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign intensifies.

Recent analysis has identified set-piece inefficiency as a major flaw in the team’s performance, with Addo expressing frustration at his side’s inability to capitalize on numerous opportunities from dead-ball situations.

The pressure on the technical team continues to mount as Ghana seeks to secure qualification for the 2026 World Cup. With the tournament expanded to 48 teams, expectations remain high for the Black Stars to secure their place among the qualified nations.

Monday’s encounter with Mali will serve as a barometer for whether the team can respond positively to recent criticism and demonstrate the improved preparation Cudjoe advocates. The match carries significant weight for both Ghana’s qualification hopes and public confidence in the current setup.