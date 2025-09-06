Former MP Backs Sports Minister’s Budget Transparency

A former Ghanaian parliamentarian has defended Sports Minister Kofi Adams’ decision to publicly disclose the Black Stars’ budget, calling the controversial move essential for good governance in football administration.

Former Member of Parliament for Effia in the Western Region, Honorable Joseph Cudjoe, has defended the Sports and Recreation Minister, Kofi Idie Adams, over the public release of budget details that preceded Ghana’s World Cup qualifier against Chad. The timing of the disclosure sparked widespread debate within Ghana’s football community.

Speaking to Connect 97.1FM, Cudjoe praised the minister’s approach as fundamental to transparent governance. “In good soccer governance, public disclosure of budget is a part of it. It is a good practice. It is very important, we need to encourage the practice of transparency,” the former legislator stated.

The budget revelation came as Ghana prepared for Thursday’s crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Chad, which ended in a disappointing 1-1 draw for the Black Stars. Former Director of Communications at the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Ibrahim Sannie Daara, has taken a stinging potshot at the country’s Sports and Recreation Minister, Kofi Adams, over what he described as a tactless and ill-timed budget press conference that cast a shadow over Ghana’s 1-1 draw with Chad.

Critics argued that releasing financial details before the match created unnecessary tension within the squad and potentially affected team morale. However, Cudjoe maintains that such transparency should be standard practice in Ghana football.

The former MP’s support comes amid intense public scrutiny of the national team’s performance and management. Many supporters have called for significant changes, including the dismissal of head coach Otto Addo, following the team’s underwhelming results.

Cudjoe emphasized that transparent budgetary practices would help rebuild trust between football authorities and the Ghanaian public. His stance reflects growing demands for accountability in the country’s sports administration, particularly regarding the substantial investments made in the national team.

The Black Stars face Mali on Monday in Accra, with fans expecting a marked improvement in performance. The upcoming fixture will test whether the ongoing budget controversy has impacted team cohesion ahead of crucial World Cup qualifying matches.

Ghana’s qualification campaign for the 2026 FIFA World Cup has faced early challenges, making upcoming matches increasingly critical for the team’s hopes of reaching the tournament. The debate over budget transparency continues to divide opinion within Ghana’s football establishment.