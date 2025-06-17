Former MP Advocates Forgiveness for Flawed Fathers on Father’s Day

Former Tano North legislator Dr. Freda Prempeh has called for reconciliation with imperfect fathers during Father’s Day observances, while urging men to embrace their parental responsibilities.

The founder of the Ultimate Women Foundation made the appeal during community engagements in Duayaw-Nkwanta, emphasizing that fatherhood transcends financial provision to include emotional security and guidance.

“While we acknowledge fathers as family pillars, we must extend forgiveness to those who’ve faltered in their roles,” stated Dr. Prempeh, whose organization empowers marginalized women. She particularly stressed the need for fathers to support daughters through adolescence by addressing menstrual needs and providing counseling. The former lawmaker balanced her message by encouraging mothers to contribute to household stability, framing cohesive families as a shared responsibility.

The remarks come amid Ghana’s ongoing national conversation about parental accountability, with recent surveys showing 34% of households are father-absent. Dr. Prempeh’s call for reconciliation aligns with traditional values of forgiveness while challenging men to model responsible fatherhood. As families celebrated the holiday, her foundation distributed educational materials on gender-inclusive parenting practices.