Former Minister Criticizes NPP’s Leadership Election Sequence

Boakye Agyarko, former Energy Minister and prominent New Patriotic Party (NPP) figure, has publicly challenged his party’s decision to select its presidential candidate before electing supporting executives.

The seasoned politician characterized the move as “strategically unsound, politically indefensible, and organizationally reckless” in a strongly-worded critique.

“This approach invites confusion, conflict, and potential collapse,” Agyarko asserted, emphasizing the party’s traditional bottom-up organizational philosophy. “The NPP has always prided itself on order, process, and grassroots empowerment. We build from the ground up, not from the top down.”

His comments highlight an emerging internal debate about party democracy and campaign preparation timelines. Political analysts note the criticism reflects broader concerns about institutional consistency, as the NPP prepares for both internal elections and the 2028 general election cycle.

The party has yet to officially respond to Agyarko’s remarks, which come at a sensitive juncture in its electoral planning process. Observers suggest this intervention may reignite discussions about balancing organizational traditions with contemporary political strategies.

Read His Statement Below

“How does a serious political party plan to elect a presidential candidate before renewing or replacing the very party structures—coordinators, constituency executives, regional and national officers—that are meant to support and drive that candidate’s campaign?”.

STATEMENT ON THE SEQUENCE OF NPP INTERNAL ELECTIONS: A CALL FOR SANITY AND STRATEGIC ORDER

By: Mr. Boakye Agyarko, NPP Flagbearer Hopeful

I have followed with keen interest—and deep concern—the outcome of the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held on Tuesday, 17th June 2025, in Accra, where it was announced that the party will hold polling station executive elections on 6th December 2025, followed by the flagbearer election on 31st January 2026, while deferring elections for electoral area coordinators, constituency, regional, and national executives to dates yet to be announced.

Let me state without mincing words: this decision is strategically unsound, politically indefensible, and organizationally reckless.

Will You Roof a Building Before Laying the Foundation?

What manner of political logic is this? Where in any world—be it politics, construction, or common sense—do you install a roof before laying a foundation?

It is a recipe for confusion, conflict, and collapse.

Hard Questions for NEC:

I respectfully challenge the NEC to answer the following hard but necessary questions:

1. What compelling reason justifies this reversed order of elections?

2. Which elected officers will coordinate the flagbearer election when the party’s middle and upper structural organs remain unchanged?

3. How will the flagbearer campaign be owned and supported by structures that may be outdated, inactive, or unrepresentative of current grassroots sentiment?

4. Are we attempting to compromise the democratic will of our base in favour of elite convenience?

5. What message are we sending to party faithful and the Ghanaian electorate about our internal coherence and readiness for 2028?

6. Is this not a deliberate attempt to tilt the playing field, lock in vested interests, and stifle genuine competition?

A Dangerous Departure from Logic and Tradition

The NPP has always prided itself on order, process, and bottom-up empowerment. The grassroots—the polling station executives, electoral area coordinators, and constituency officers—are the heart of this party. We build from the ground up, not from the top down.

This sudden reversal of procedure is alien to our political culture and global democratic norms. It must be said plainly: this is political opportunism masquerading as strategy.

If we truly intend to win power in 2028, we must not start the journey with internal confusion and illogical sequencing.

A Clarion Call to Correct Course

I call on the NEC, and all well-meaning stakeholders of the NPP, to immediately revisit and reverse this timeline. Let us conduct the executive elections from polling stations upward in sequence—and only then, after our structures are legitimately in place, proceed to elect our flagbearer.

This is not just a matter of fairness—it is a matter of electoral viability and party survival. The current roadmap is a strategic suicide note. Let us not sign it.

We owe it to the party. We owe it to our history. And above all, we owe it to Ghana.

Let’s lay the foundation before we raise the flag.

Signed

Boakye Agyarko

NPP Flagbearer Hopeful

18th June 2025