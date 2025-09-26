Former Minister Challenges Mahama on Domestic Performance

Former Finance Minister Dr Mohammed Amin Adam praised President John Dramani Mahama’s address at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) while questioning whether the government’s international rhetoric matches domestic policy delivery on critical issues.

President Mahama told the 80th UNGA session that his government’s Reset Agenda had reduced inflation from 23.8% in December 2024 to 11.5% in August 2025, claiming significant economic turnaround. However, Adam expressed skepticism about translating international leadership into tangible domestic progress.

“President Mahama’s address at the 80th United Nations General Assembly was truly commendable, particularly his insights on pressing global issues such as immigration, financing for development, the Middle East conflict, and climate change,” Adam stated in a social media post responding to the presidential speech.

The former minister acknowledged Mahama’s eloquent delivery and thought-provoking perspectives, noting that the president showcased leadership capabilities on the international stage. However, Adam raised concerns about implementation gaps between global vision and national execution.

Mahama used his UNGA platform to call for urgent United Nations system reforms to give Africa stronger voice in global decision-making, while also challenging deeply rooted Western perceptions of Africa, insisting the continent serves as catalyst for global change.

Adam’s critique specifically targeted ongoing challenges with illegal mining, commonly known as galamsey, which continues devastating Ghana’s environment despite government promises. Ghana’s galamsey crisis has escalated into a national emergency, with unregulated artisanal and small-scale mining causing severe environmental destruction and social instability.

The former minister previously acknowledged that eliminating illegal mining would be an uphill task for any government due to its deep economic and social entrenchment, making his current criticism particularly pointed given the administration’s continued struggles with the issue.

Gold prices rising to all-time highs of nearly $3,000 per gram in late 2024 have caused corresponding surges in illegal mining across Ghana, intensifying environmental devastation. This economic pressure complicates government efforts to control galamsey operations that reportedly cost Ghana over $2.3 billion annually in lost revenue.

Adam’s commentary reflects growing scrutiny of the gap between Mahama’s international positioning and domestic policy outcomes. The former minister questioned whether the president’s global perspectives would inform decision-making for Ghana’s development benefit.

“It’s important how such well articulated vision and approach to international development translate to national development in Ghana particularly as the reset economy is not resetting, whilst Galamsey is out of control and free speech is being murdered,” Adam wrote.

The critique emerges as political observers increasingly evaluate the Mahama administration’s ability to deliver on campaign promises amid persistent structural challenges. Economic indicators show mixed results, with inflation reduction offset by ongoing concerns about sustainable growth and environmental protection.

Opposition voices like Adam’s highlight the political dynamics surrounding government performance evaluation. As a former finance minister under the previous administration, Adam brings technical credibility to discussions about economic management and policy implementation.

The exchange illustrates broader questions about African leadership effectiveness on international stages versus domestic governance capabilities. Many African leaders receive praise for global advocacy while facing criticism for home-country performance gaps.

Mahama’s Reset Agenda faces continued testing as Ghana grapples with economic recovery, environmental protection, and governance challenges that require sustained domestic focus beyond international diplomatic success.