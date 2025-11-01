Former Miners Protest Health Goldfields Over Unpaid Benefits

Dozens of former workers from the Bogoso-Prestea Mine protested against Health Goldfields Limited, demanding immediate payment of entitlements owed for nearly a year. The ex employees, dressed in red, accused the company of broken promises and unfair labor practices since it assumed control of the troubled mine.

The group issued a statement claiming their patience has been exhausted after inconsistent partial payments. They allege HGL has disregarded directives from the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources to clear all arrears. The situation highlights ongoing instability at one of Ghana’s oldest gold mines, which has faced repeated ownership and operational challenges.

According to the protesters, an internal HGL memo in August promised full payment by September, a deadline that passed without action. They are now calling for an independent financial audit of the company and urgent intervention from regulatory bodies. The former workers cite Ghana’s Labour Act, which mandates full benefit payment upon contract termination.

The standoff raises broader concerns about labor protection and regulatory oversight in Ghana’s mining sector. One protester captured the collective sentiment, stating they simply want what they rightfully earned after years of service. The group vows to continue demonstrations until their dignity and livelihoods are restored through complete compensation.