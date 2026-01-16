Former MASLOC Chief Detained in US Awaits Extradition to Ghana

A former head of Ghana’s state run microfinance agency, convicted in absentia on corruption related offences, has been arrested and detained in the United States following an extradition request by Ghanaian authorities, Ghana’s embassy in Washington confirmed on Thursday.

Sedina Christine Tamakloe Attionu, former chief executive officer (CEO) of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), is being held at the Nevada Southern Detention Center in Pahrump, Nevada, according to a statement signed by Ghana’s ambassador to the United States, Victor Emmanuel Smith. The statement, dated January 15, 2026, confirmed that United States Marshals arrested her on January 6, 2026, acting on an extradition request submitted to U.S. authorities in July 2024.

Ambassador Smith stated that he could confirm Mrs. Tamakloe Attionu is being detained at the Nevada Southern Detention Center at 2190 East Mesquite Avenue in Pahrump, Nevada. His information indicated that she was detained by U.S. Marshals on January 6 and has since been kept at that detention center. The ambassador explained that he was reliably informed that acting on an extradition request sent to the U.S. authorities sometime in July 2024, U.S. Marshals arrested Mrs. Tamakloe Attionu and placed her in detention to await her day in court.

The arrest represents a significant development in a long running case that has drawn attention to governance challenges in Ghana’s state microfinance sector. Tamakloe Attionu was sentenced to ten years’ imprisonment with hard labor in April 2024 following conviction in absentia on 78 counts including causing financial loss to the state, stealing, conspiracy to steal, money laundering, and breaches of the Public Procurement Act. The offences occurred during her tenure as MASLOC CEO between 2013 and 2016.

The former MASLOC boss was tried in absentia after she absconded while on permission from an Accra High Court to seek medical treatment abroad in 2021 and failed to return. In a significant development on February 24, 2023, the court granted the prosecution’s request to proceed with the trial in Attionu’s absence. Following her conviction in April 2024, the State successfully applied for an arrest warrant to facilitate her capture and extradition to serve her prison sentence.

Prior to the trial in absentia, on January 24, 2023, the court ordered former Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) CEO Alex Mould and actor Gavivina Tamakloe to pay a GH¢5 million bail bond to the state due to their inability to produce Attionu, for whom they acted as sureties. The forfeiture of such a substantial bail amount underscored the court’s determination to hold sureties accountable when defendants abscond while on bail.

Her co accused, Daniel Axim, former chief operating officer of MASLOC, was sentenced to five years’ imprisonment with hard labor for causing financial loss of GH¢90 million to the state. Axim stood trial and received his sentence in person, unlike Tamakloe Attionu who remained abroad throughout the proceedings.

The former MASLOC boss was accused of embezzling GH¢3.19 million during her tenure and causing a deliberate financial loss of GH¢1.97 million to the state. Together with Axim, she was accused of making unauthorized commitments resulting in financial obligations totaling GH¢61.74 million for the government. Furthermore, the charges included GH¢22.15 million in public property loss, improper payment of GH¢273,743, and laundering of GH¢3.7 million.

The court’s judgment detailed a litany of financial malfeasance spanning multiple categories of misconduct. Among the key findings was that GH¢500,000 withdrawn as a loan for Obaatanpa Savings and Loans was later demanded back and refunded, but never re entered MASLOC’s accounts. Despite acknowledging receipt of the refunded sum in a letter dated August 28, 2014, investigations revealed that MASLOC had no record of the repayment. It was alleged that Attionu appropriated the GH¢500,000 for personal use.

According to prosecution accounts, in 2017, the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) investigated fraudulent disbursements of MASLOC funds involving Attionu and Axim. The investigations revealed that in June 2014, MASLOC invested GH¢150,000 in Obaatanpa Micro Finance Company Limited, a licensed Tier II microfinance company in Ejura, Ashanti Region. Attionu subsequently offered an additional GH¢500,000 investment to Obaatanpa, leading to the issuance of a MASLOC Agricultural Development Bank (ADB) cheque worth GH¢500,000 to Obaatanpa on July 24, 2014.

Upon receipt of the cheque, Attionu allegedly demanded a 24 percent interest rate from Obaatanpa. However, Obaatanpa eventually returned the GH¢500,000 to MASLOC with interest, yet this money never appeared in MASLOC’s official accounts. Investigators concluded that Attionu diverted these funds for personal use rather than depositing them into MASLOC’s accounts as required.

The breakdown of alleged misappropriations presented at trial included multiple procurement violations and unauthorized payments. Attionu was accused of procuring 150 Chevy Aveo saloons at a unit cost of GH¢74,495, equivalent to 18,883.39 dollars, instead of the market price of GH¢47,346.93, equivalent to 12,009.91 dollars. She also procured 100 Chevy Sparklite vehicles at a unit cost of GH¢65,095.00, equivalent to 16,500.63 dollars, instead of GH¢35,918.37, equivalent to 9,104.77 dollars, and 33 seater Isuzu buses at a unit cost of GH¢445,560, equivalent to 112,942.96 dollars, in 2013 without Public Procurement Authority (PPA) approval.

Additional charges included procuring 200 pieces of Samsung B310 mobile dual sim phones under a project called PINCO Project Market Survey at an inflated cost of GH¢93,412 when the market value of the phones was GH¢24,400, in 2016. Attionu was also accused of authorizing ex gratia amounts of GH¢135,592.33 and GH¢82,218.76 for herself and her deputy respectively, and paying herself and her deputy GH¢28,445.94 and GH¢27,486.62, respectively, purportedly in lieu of leave.

The Attorney General and Minister of Justice, while answering questions in Parliament on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, disclosed that the extradition process to bring former MASLOC CEO Sedina Tamakloe Attionu back to Ghana was at an advanced stage. Attorney General Dr. Dominic Ayine announced in December 2025 that U.S. officials had effectively completed the extradition proceedings, stating that the Americans had indicated they had completed the process. Ayine noted that barring a final appeal by her legal team, her return to Ghana was imminent.

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa announced following bilateral discussions that the United States government has assured Ghana it will not obstruct the extradition of Tamakloe Attionu. The assurance came as part of strengthened legal cooperation between the two countries. Ablakwa stated that the United States government has assured that, without prejudice to judicial processes, it will not stand in the way of Ghana as regards the removal of Sedina Tamakloe Attionu. The Minister’s remarks have been interpreted by many as an indication that the extradition is now imminent.

Under Ghana’s Extradition Act of 1960, U.S. magistrates must determine if the charges are of a political character, which would legally bar extradition. Attionu has previously maintained her innocence, suggesting her trial was a targeted political prosecution. Her legal strategy may involve arguing that the charges against her constitute political persecution rather than legitimate criminal prosecution, though such arguments face high evidentiary hurdles under international extradition law.

The embassy’s statement did not specify when an extradition hearing would take place or whether Tamakloe Attionu had secured legal representation in the United States. Extradition proceedings typically involve multiple stages including initial detention hearings, formal extradition hearings where magistrates review evidence and legal arguments, and potential appeals processes that can extend for months or even years depending on the complexity of legal challenges raised.

MASLOC is a government agency mandated to provide microcredit to small scale entrepreneurs across Ghana. The institution was established to support financial inclusion by extending loans to market women, small traders, artisans, and micro enterprises that typically lack access to conventional banking services. The agency operates under the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralization and Rural Development and plays a critical role in poverty alleviation strategies.

Prosecutors argued that funds meant for small businesses were diverted during Tamakloe Attionu’s tenure, allegations she denied through her lawyers. The case highlighted systemic vulnerabilities in oversight of state microfinance institutions and raised questions about accountability mechanisms for public sector financial management. Civil society organizations and anti corruption advocates have pointed to the MASLOC scandal as evidence of weak internal controls and insufficient external auditing of government agencies handling public funds.

The Tamakloe Attionu case represents one of several high profile corruption prosecutions pursued under Ghana’s various anti corruption frameworks. EOCO, established in 2010 under the Economic and Organised Crime Office Act, 2010 (Act 804), serves as Ghana’s specialized agency for investigating and prosecuting economic and organized crimes including corruption, money laundering, and financial crimes involving public officials.

The conviction and pending extradition occur within the context of the current administration’s Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL) initiative, which aims to pursue recovery of allegedly misappropriated state assets and hold public officials accountable for corruption during previous administrations. While Tamakloe Attionu’s case predates the current government, her extradition aligns with broader messaging about zero tolerance for corruption.

Ghana has faced challenges in pursuing corruption cases involving defendants who flee abroad, with extradition processes often taking years due to legal complexities and differing evidentiary standards between jurisdictions. The successful arrest and detention of Tamakloe Attionu in the United States represents a significant development in Ghana’s ability to pursue accountability for corruption across international borders.

Her case also raises questions about how individuals convicted of serious crimes manage to secure international travel permissions from courts, and what oversight mechanisms exist to ensure compliance with bail conditions requiring return to Ghana. The fact that she obtained court permission for medical treatment abroad and then failed to return has prompted calls for stricter conditions on international travel for defendants facing serious criminal charges.

The forfeiture of the GH¢5 million bail bond posted by Alex Mould and Gavivina Tamakloe demonstrates courts are willing to enforce consequences against sureties when defendants abscond. However, critics note that even substantial bail forfeitures may prove insufficient deterrents if sureties are wealthy individuals for whom such amounts represent manageable losses compared to the potential consequences defendants face if convicted.

MASLOC’s role as a poverty alleviation vehicle makes corruption within the institution particularly egregious, as misappropriated funds directly reduce resources available to support Ghana’s most economically vulnerable populations. Micro entrepreneurs who depend on MASLOC loans to sustain livelihoods face reduced access to capital when institutional funds are diverted, perpetuating poverty and limiting economic opportunities.

The detailed breakdown of procurement violations and inflated costs in the case illustrates common corruption mechanisms in public sector procurement, where officials award contracts at prices substantially above market rates, often in exchange for kickbacks or to benefit connected entities. These practices drain public resources while delivering substandard value for taxpayers.

Whether Tamakloe Attionu will successfully be extradited to Ghana depends on how U.S. courts evaluate the extradition request. Defendants can challenge extraditions on various grounds including arguing charges are politically motivated, contesting the adequacy of evidence, claiming risk of unfair trial or inhumane detention conditions in the requesting country, or asserting technical defects in extradition documentation.

Given that she has already been convicted and sentenced in absentia in Ghana, rather than merely facing charges, her legal options for contesting extradition may be more limited than if she were only an accused person. The existence of a final conviction and sentence strengthens Ghana’s extradition case by demonstrating that formal judicial processes have concluded and she is sought to serve an existing sentence rather than merely stand trial.

For Ghana, successful extradition would represent an important signal that officials who abscond abroad to avoid accountability can ultimately be brought to justice. It would also provide some measure of closure for a case that has dragged on since EOCO’s initial investigations in 2017, nearly nine years ago.

The case continues to attract significant public attention in Ghana, both due to the substantial sums allegedly misappropriated and because of broader concerns about corruption in state institutions. As Tamakloe Attionu awaits court proceedings in Nevada, attention will focus on whether the U.S. legal system approves her extradition and how quickly she might be returned to Ghana to serve her sentence.