Former Majority Leader Calls For Earlier Election Date

Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu urges constitutional amendment to prevent rushed transition between administrations

Former Member of Parliament for Suame and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Hon. Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, is advocating for Ghana to move its general election date from December 7 to an earlier month, arguing that the current schedule creates excessive pressure on the Electoral Commission (EC) and risks a rushed transition of power.

Speaking in an interview on Okay FM 101.7 on November 18, 2025, the former Majority Leader noted that holding general elections on December 7 every four years leaves very little time for the Electoral Commission to complete critical post-election processes before the January 7 swearing in ceremony. The timing becomes particularly problematic when election results require a runoff, which complicates an already tight schedule.

Under Ghana’s electoral law, if no presidential candidate secures more than 50 percent of valid votes cast, the Electoral Commission must conduct a runoff election within 21 days. When applied to a December 7 general election, this means a potential runoff would occur around December 28, leaving fewer than ten days before the constitutionally mandated January 7 presidential inauguration.

Hon. Kyei Mensah Bonsu explained that this compressed timeframe forces the Electoral Commission to work under intense pressure. He highlighted multiple logistical burdens facing the commission, including preparation and printing of ballot papers, procurement of electoral materials, and nationwide distribution. These processes, he described as hectic, require significantly more time to ensure accuracy and efficiency.

The seasoned lawmaker also made these arguments at a symposium organized by the Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences as part of its Founders Week celebration, where he spoke on the theme, Navigating Political Transitions in Ghana: Issues and Lessons. He characterized the current situation as creating a democratic sprint rather than a carefully managed transition between administrations.

He further argued that a two month interval between elections and inauguration would enable both outgoing and incoming administrations to work together towards national stability. This extended period would allow proper handover procedures and comprehensive transitional arrangements that currently prove difficult to complete within the existing timeframe.

Ghana has experienced two presidential runoff elections in its democratic history under the Fourth Republic. Both occurred in 2000 and 2008, with the second round held on December 28 in each instance. These experiences demonstrated the practical challenges of conducting multiple rounds of voting while maintaining electoral integrity and preparing for a smooth transfer of power.

Beyond changing the election date, Hon. Kyei Mensah Bonsu called for establishment of a permanent, adequately funded Presidential Transition Secretariat to manage year round transition planning. He argued this would ensure that every government prepares well ahead of elections rather than rushing after results are declared. Such an institution could provide continuity and professional management of transition processes regardless of which party wins power.

The former Majority Leader emphasized that well managed transitions represent more than democratic formality. He stated that a well managed transition is far more than the democratic changing of the guard but rather the defining act of democratic self preservation. He added that the transition process is no longer just about whether Ghana obeys the law, but how well the country enforces it, how comprehensively it resources it, and how seriously it treats the institutional work of continuity.

Hon. Kyei Mensah Bonsu also urged Parliament to close constitutional gaps that created uncertainty in presidential and parliamentary succession, citing the absence of explicit provisions on what happens when a Vice President dies or resigns, and on how the President’s term should be extended in the event of war. He described these ambiguities as undermining Ghana’s democratic resilience and requiring urgent reform.

The call for electoral reform comes as Ghana continues consolidating its democratic institutions. The country has successfully conducted nine general elections since transitioning to democratic rule in 1993, with peaceful transfers of power between political parties. However, concerns about electoral processes and institutional capacity remain topics of national discussion.

Hon. Kyei Mensah Bonsu served 28 years in Parliament representing Suame Constituency before retiring in January 2025, making him the longest serving lawmaker in Ghana’s history. He held multiple leadership positions including Majority Leader, Minority Leader, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs during his distinguished career.

His proposal joins ongoing conversations about strengthening Ghana’s electoral system and democratic institutions. Other democracies hold elections several months before inaugurations, providing adequate time for vote counting, potential legal challenges, transition planning, and orderly transfer of power between administrations.

The veteran parliamentarian called on all political actors to commit to peaceful and professional transitions as a mark of Ghana’s democratic strength and stability. Implementation of such reforms would require constitutional amendments, necessitating broad political consensus and public support.