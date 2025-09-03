Former Leprosarium Resident Begins School Journey in Accra

A five-year-old girl who underwent life-changing surgery sponsored by Ghana’s former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has started her educational journey at Roman Ridge School in Accra.

Priscilla Nonsteleb, a former resident of the Weija Leprosarium who was abandoned by her parents at age two, marked her first day of school this week in what Dr. Bawumia described as a significant milestone in her young life.

The former vice president, who sponsored the child’s medical treatment, shared the development on social media, expressing his excitement about her progress. Priscilla had previously been treated for leprosy-related conditions before beginning her educational journey.

“It was an exciting day for her and all who have cared for her,” Dr. Bawumia wrote in his social media post, acknowledging the support network that has surrounded the young girl throughout her recovery and development.

The child has been under the care of several individuals, including Father Campbell and caregivers named Donna and Barbara, who have supported her transition from medical treatment to beginning formal education.

Dr. Bawumia praised Priscilla’s intelligence and expressed optimism about her future prospects. The Roman Ridge School in Accra will now serve as the foundation for her educational development as she continues her remarkable journey from medical patient to student.

The case highlights ongoing efforts to support children affected by leprosy and other medical conditions in Ghana, where stigma and abandonment remain challenges for affected families. Priscilla’s story represents both the medical advances available for treating the disease and the importance of community support in rehabilitation and reintegration.

Her enrollment at Roman Ridge School marks a new chapter in what supporters hope will be a successful educational and personal development journey, despite the challenging circumstances of her early childhood.