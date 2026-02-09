Former Kotoko Captain Blay Joins Iraqi Side Al Kadhimiya

Former Asante Kotoko skipper Justice Blay has completed a transfer to Al Kadhimiya Sports Club following successful negotiations with the Iraqi outfit.

The Ghanaian midfielder secured the move to the Iraq Premier Division side after demonstrating his capabilities during assessments with the technical staff. Blay has committed to a one year contract that contains a performance based extension clause for an additional season.

The 30 year old is expected to feature prominently for Al Kadhimiya during the remainder of the 2025 to 2026 campaign as the club pursues promotion to the top tier. Al Kadhimiya currently occupies eighth position in the Iraq Premier Division standings with 21 points from 16 matches.

Blay brings extensive experience from nearly seven seasons competing in Ghana’s Premier League, where he established himself as a reliable defensive midfielder. He captained Asante Kotoko during the 2024 to 2025 season before departing the Kumasi based club following the expiration of his contract in June 2025.

The midfielder will reunite with compatriot Gideon Tetteh at the Baghdad based club, providing additional Ghanaian representation in the Iraq Premier Division.

Al Kadhimiya Sports Club, founded in 1952 and based in the Al Kadhimiya district of Baghdad, has participated in the Iraq Stars League (top division) on six previous occasions and seeks a return to the premier tier. The club competes in the second division following relegation from the top flight.

Blay’s arrival represents a significant addition for Al Kadhimiya as they aim to strengthen their squad during the campaign. The midfielder’s organizational abilities and experience at the highest domestic level in Ghana should prove valuable in the club’s promotion ambitions.

The transfer marks Blay’s first move to football outside West Africa after spending his entire professional career competing in the Ghana Premier League with Asante Kotoko and other domestic clubs.