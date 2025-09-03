Former Kenyan Deputy Minister Reveals Political Struggles

A former Kenyan deputy minister has candidly discussed the psychological toll of leaving political office, revealing how her unexpected appointment at age 29 was followed by a difficult transition that highlighted the lack of support systems for politicians exiting government.

Nadia Ahmed Abdalla, who served as Deputy Minister for ICT, Innovation and Youth Affairs under former President Uhuru Kenyatta, described her journey from ordinary citizen to government official as surreal and challenging during an interview on the Asaase Breakfast Show Wednesday.

“I didn’t even care about government because I was a typical young person, living my life and thinking government isn’t designed for us,” Abdalla explained, noting that she never lobbied for her appointment or even met Kenyatta before being selected for the role.

The former minister’s elevation shocked her family and community in Mombasa. As a young Muslim woman from the Swahili minority, her appointment defied conventional expectations about political representation in Kenya.

“Nobody believed it until the media announced it,” she recalled. “I come from a middle-class family, and people just couldn’t believe it was possible.”

However, the transition out of government proved more difficult than entering office. Abdalla revealed that she experienced a personal crisis six months after leaving her position, struggling with identity and unresolved grief.

“I crashed. I realized I was still pushing a narrative that was gone. I hadn’t even grieved my mother, who passed while I was in government,” she admitted, describing the experience as overwhelming confusion.

Her struggles led to broader observations about mental health support for African politicians. Abdalla argued that the continent’s political systems fail to prepare leaders for life after government service, potentially contributing to desperate attempts to retain power.

“Every politician should go for therapy and prepare for transition. Otherwise, they fight desperately to cling on, even when they’re no longer effective,” she stated.

During her tenure, Abdalla launched youth-focused initiatives including Kenya Ni Mimi and Ndoto Halisi, programs designed to empower marginalized young people, particularly girls, to pursue their aspirations despite societal barriers.

“The day you find your voice is the day you promise yourself never to be quiet,” she said, reflecting on the programs’ impact.

Currently working in development, Abdalla mentors young Africans and helps connect education with community solutions. She described the shift from politics to development work as liberating, explaining that political office imposed limitations while development work offered broader impact opportunities.

“Politics limits you, but development work expands you,” she noted.

Addressing Kenya’s current political landscape, Abdalla expressed concern about government attitudes toward youth engagement. She warned that leaders risk alienating young people despite Africa being the world’s youngest continent demographically.

“The Kenya of today doesn’t care about young people. Leaders need to understand that young people have the solutions, governments must build ecosystems to sustain them,” she argued.

When asked about potential return to government service, Abdalla remained diplomatically open while emphasizing satisfaction with her current role. She indicated that while she loves her country and would consider future opportunities, her focus remains on creating change through civil society work.

The interview highlighted ongoing challenges within African political systems, particularly regarding leadership transition and youth engagement. Abdalla’s experiences illustrate both opportunities and obstacles facing young leaders in continental politics.

Her story reflects broader discussions about political representation, mental health awareness, and sustainable governance models across Africa. The former minister’s advocacy for structured support systems could influence future policy discussions about political transitions and leadership development.