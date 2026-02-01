Former Jackson PR Agent Claims Cover Up in Documentary

A former public relations agent for Michael Jackson has stated he believes the late pop star was guilty of child abuse allegations despite a 2005 court acquittal. Vincent Amen, who worked within Jackson’s inner circle during the early 2000s, made the assertion in a new Channel 4 documentary revisiting the singer’s highly publicised trial.

The documentary, titled Michael Jackson: The Trial, examines the 2005 court case in which Jackson faced allegations from Gavin Arvizo. The then 13 year old boy claimed Jackson provided him with alcohol, showed him pornography, and committed acts of sexual molestation. A jury found Jackson not guilty of all charges after four months of testimony. Jackson died in 2009, four years after the trial, following an overdose of a prescription anaesthetic.

Amen states in the programme that he absolutely believes Jackson was guilty of child abuse and molestation, adding that he believes there was a cover up for many years. The former adviser joined Jackson’s team in 2003 to help manage fallout from the controversial Martin Bashir documentary Living With Michael Jackson.

While preparing for the subsequent trial, Amen claims he discovered a naturist magazine among Jackson’s belongings. According to the PR (public relations) agent, the magazine contained advertisements for videos of naked children that appeared marked for order. He describes the discovery as a turning point that made him realise something concerning was happening, prompting him to contact prosecutors.

Amen said he was scared and only 22 years old at the time, explaining why he did not come forward earlier. His testimony was never presented during the trial, but he maintains he did the right thing by reporting what he found. The former publicist insists he has no regrets about coming forward when he saw what he believed indicated child sexual abuse.

The documentary also examines Jackson’s relationship with Frank Cascio, a longtime friend and PR (public relations) manager. Cascio and his siblings Aldo, Marie Nicole, Dominic and Eddie are currently pursuing their own allegations of sexual abuse against Jackson. The siblings had previously defended the singer publicly but later claimed they experienced grooming, manipulation and molestation while in his company.

The Cascio family appeared in a Beverly Hills courtroom in January seeking to void what they describe as a purported settlement with Jackson’s estate. They characterise the agreement as an unlawful attempt to silence victims of childhood sexual abuse. The Jackson estate disputes these claims and has accused the siblings of seeking over 200 million dollars.

Howard King, a lawyer for the Cascio family, stated after a hearing that he has 10 hours of sworn testimony from all five family members detailing alleged abuse, recorded in 2024. The estate maintains the Cascios voluntarily entered into a settlement in January 2020 and later renegotiated for significantly more money.

Commenting on the Cascio siblings’ changed position, Amen noted that sexual abuse victims often reveal information about their experiences piece by piece over years. The siblings had publicly defended Jackson for decades, including appearances on The Oprah Winfrey Show, before reversing their stance after the 2019 documentary Leaving Neverland.

Further allegations have continued to surface in the years since Jackson’s death. The documentary Leaving Neverland and its sequel focused on claims by Wade Robson and James Safechuck, examining the long term personal and legal aftermath of their accusations. Both men previously testified in Jackson’s defence during the 2005 trial.

The four part series begins on Channel 4 on Wednesday 4 February at 9pm. Amen provides insight into the atmosphere surrounding the trial and actions taken by those close to Jackson during that period. The documentary arrives as debates continue over Jackson’s legacy and the various allegations made against him.

Jackson’s estate has consistently denied all allegations of abuse and has characterised legal claims as attempts at extortion. The estate has been extraordinarily successful at monetising the singer’s legacy since his death, generating billions through catalogue deals and live shows. A biopic titled Michael is scheduled for release in April 2026.