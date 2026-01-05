Former Hearts Star Adams Gives Medeama Midseason Summit

Medeama Sporting Club (SC) claimed pole position at the halfway point of the Ghana Premier League (GPL) campaign after Salim Adams netted the only goal in Sunday’s tightly contested encounter against Accra Hearts of Oak SC at TNA Park in Tarkwa. The 1-0 triumph propelled the defending champions to 34 points, two clear of Bibiani GoldStars FC in second place as the league reaches its midseason marker.

Adams, who previously played for Hearts, delivered the decisive strike in the 75th minute to settle what had been a cagey affair between two sides separated by just six points before kickoff. The midfielder’s finish from outside the penalty area found the top corner after a scoreless opening half left everything to play for. His celebration against his former employers carried extra significance for a player who joined Medeama seeking redemption after a difficult spell with the Phobians.

Hearts coach Mas-Ud Didi Dramani expressed frustration with the outcome, insisting his team deserved more from the Matchday 17 fixture. The visitors controlled large stretches of play but failed to capitalize on key opportunities in both halves. Dramani acknowledged that converting chances remains a persistent problem for his squad, which has managed only 11 goals through 17 matches this season while conceding seven.

The defeat leaves Hearts fifth in the standings with 28 points, extending their inconsistent form in what has proven a challenging campaign for the Accra-based club. They face Hohoe United in Matchday 18 as they attempt to reignite their push toward the top four.

Medeama head coach Ibrahim Tanko praised his players for maintaining composure under pressure from a Hearts side that has historically troubled them. Speaking after the match, he highlighted the tactical discipline required to secure three points against quality opposition. The former Ghana Under-23 coach emphasized that possessing the ball effectively and remaining patient proved crucial in breaking down their opponents.

The victory extended Medeama’s unbeaten streak to 14 matches in the GPL, a run that includes six wins and eight draws. Their consistency at home has been particularly impressive, with TNA Park becoming a fortress where visiting teams struggle to find success. Sunday’s result reinforced their credentials as serious title contenders seeking back-to-back championships.

Asante Kotoko SC sits third with 30 points after being stunned by Swedru All Blacks in a surprising result elsewhere in the weekend’s fixtures. Aduana FC occupies fourth place, while the relegation zone features Hohoe United, Berekum Chelsea, and Eleven Wonders as teams fighting to avoid the drop intensify their survival battles.

The league now enters its second half with Medeama holding a slender advantage at the summit. Their two-point cushion provides breathing room but hardly guarantees the title with 17 more rounds of fixtures ahead. GoldStars, Kotoko, and Aduana remain within striking distance, ensuring the race for silverware promises intense competition through June when the season concludes.

Adams has found new life in Tarkwa after struggling to meet expectations following his high-profile move to Hearts. The smaller pitch dimensions at TNA Park have suited his style, forcing him to adapt his passing game while allowing him to unleash teammates with diagonal balls. His rehabilitation has become one of the season’s most compelling narratives as he transforms from struggling prospect to match-winner for title-chasing Medeama.

Hearts will need to address their goalscoring struggles if they hope to challenge for honors this season. With attacking production lagging behind defensive organization, Dramani faces the task of unlocking more creativity from his forward line while maintaining the solidity that has kept them competitive in most matches.