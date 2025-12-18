Former Harvard Morgue Manager Sentenced to Eight Years for Body Parts Theft

Former Harvard Medical School morgue manager Cedric Lodge received an eight year prison sentence on December 16, 2025, for stealing and selling human body parts from donated cadavers across state lines.

A United States (US) District Judge in Pennsylvania handed down the sentence to Lodge, who managed the morgue for more than two decades before his arrest in 2023. The 58 year old pleaded guilty in May to transporting stolen goods across state lines after prosecutors established that he had taken heads, faces, brains, skin and hands from cadavers to his home in Goffstown, New Hampshire, before selling them to several buyers.

From 2018 until at least March 2020, Lodge stole body parts including organs, brains and faces from donated cadavers that had been used for teaching and research but had not yet been disposed of. He transported the remains to his house in New Hampshire and sold them for profit to buyers in states including Massachusetts and Pennsylvania. In one documented case, Lodge provided skin to a buyer so it could be tanned into leather and bound into a book.

Prosecutors sought the maximum 10 year sentence, arguing that the crime’s severity stemmed from its scope and Lodge’s abuse of trust. They stated he undermined the confidence individuals have in choosing to donate their bodies for medical training and scientific research, causing deep emotional harm to families left to wonder about the mistreatment of their loved ones’ bodies. Lodge also sold other stolen property from Harvard Medical School (HMS) including specimen cases bearing an HMS logo according to sentencing documents.

Lodge’s wife Denise Lodge was sentenced to just over one year in prison for assisting in the sale and transport of remains after pleading guilty to charges in April 2024. Prosecutors sought a non custodial sentence for her citing genuine remorse and her battle with Stage IV breast cancer. Court documents indicated that as their income dwindled and Denise’s medical needs increased, Cedric devised the plan to sell human remains which she initially refused before relenting while battling metastatic cancer and overwhelming fear of financial ruin.

The Lodges were indicted in 2023 and Cedric Lodge was subsequently fired from HMS. He initially pleaded not guilty to conspiring to sell body parts with co defendants but later changed his plea in May to illegally transporting stolen human remains. Denise Lodge pleaded guilty in February 2024 to related charges.

Other defendants connected to the scheme have also been sentenced. Matthew Lampi and Angelo Pereyra received 15 month and 18 month prison terms respectively in January. Massachusetts resident Katrina Maclean who purchased human remains from the couple with intent to resell them pleaded guilty on December 8. Pennsylvania buyer Joshua Taylor pleaded guilty in May to interstate transport of stolen goods. Both Taylor and Maclean face maximum sentences of 10 years in prison along with additional fines. Joshua Taylor has pleaded guilty and is awaiting sentencing.

An HMS spokesperson stated that the sentencing affirmed the abhorrent nature of crimes that were inconsistent with Harvard’s values. The case highlighted serious breaches of trust in medical research institutions and raised questions about oversight of donated cadaver handling procedures in academic settings.