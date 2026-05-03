Former GWL MD Begins Constituency Tour Ahead of Savannah NPP Chairmanship Bid

By Saaka Alhassan Algore, Savannah Region

Aspiring Savannah Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and former Managing Director of Ghana Water Limited, Ing. Dr. Clifford A. Braimah, is set to embark on a constituency tour across the Savannah Region as part of preparations to formally declare his intention to contest the party’s regional chairmanship position.

The tour is scheduled to commence on Saturday, May 2, 2026, in the Salaga South Constituency, his home constituency, and will provide an opportunity for direct engagement with key party stakeholders, including constituency executives, councils of elders, patrons, communication teams, and grassroots members.

The exercise will also feature radio engagements in selected constituencies, as well as courtesy calls on traditional authorities across the region.

Dr. Braimah indicated that his decision to contest is not driven by personal ambition, but by a firm conviction that the party requires renewed direction, reorganisation, and, above all, unity.

“We are not in this race merely for position. We are driven by a firm conviction that, with the right leadership, the party in the Savannah Region can be reorganised, strengthened, and made more attractive. This course is for our dear party and the country at large,” he stated.

His announcement has generated enthusiasm among sections of the grassroots, stakeholders, and party faithful, many of whom see his candidature as a potential turning point for rebuilding cohesion within the party.

This development comes at a time when some members have raised concerns about the current state of regional leadership, citing issues such as centralisation of authority, weak internal consultation, and the perceived marginalisation of some executives.

A member of the Regional Council of Elders, who spoke on condition of anonymity, called for leadership that is inclusive, consultative, and respectful of party structures.

Supporters describe Dr. Braimah as a unifier, a leader whose approach is grounded in humility, diplomacy, and inclusiveness. They believe he possesses the temperament and experience needed to bridge divides, restore trust, and reposition the party for electoral success in the Savannah Region.

With a strong background in public service and management, he is positioning himself as a rallying point capable of bringing together all factions within the party.

As the race gathers momentum, attention will now turn to how aspirants engage grassroots delegates, who will ultimately determine the outcome.