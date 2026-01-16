Former Ghana Gas CEO Enstooled as Juansa Manhene

The former Chief Executive Officer of Ghana National Gas Company, Ben Asante Limited has been enstooled as the New Paramount chief of Juansa in the Ashanti Region.

He was formally installed under the stool name Nana Kwaku Dankwa Opamago Okodie II, assuming the traditional title of Juansa Manhene after the successful completion of customary rites and consultations with the Juansa Traditional Council.

The colourful ceremony, held at the Juansa Palace, attracted traditional rulers, family heads, opinion leaders, and residents from Juansa and neighbouring communities. It also drew dignitaries from the public and private sectors who came to witness the historic occasion.

Nana Kwaku Dankwa Opamago Okodie II, a respected professional with years of experience in public service, is widely known for his tenure as CEO of Ghana Gas, where he played a key role in the development of the country’s gas infrastructure and energy sector.

In his acceptance speech, the new Juansa Manhene expressed gratitude to the kingmakers and people of Juansa for the confidence reposed in him. He pledged to use his experience and networks to promote unity, development, and socio-economic progress in the traditional area.

He emphasized his commitment to youth empowerment, education, and investment-driven development, noting that traditional leadership must work hand-in-hand with modern governance to improve livelihoods.

Elders of the Juansa Traditional Council expressed confidence in the new chief’s leadership, describing him as a unifier whose blend of traditional authority and corporate experience would help reposition Juansa for growth.

The enstoolment marks a new chapter in the leadership of Juansa, with residents hopeful that Nana Kwaku Dankwa Opamago Okodie II’s reign will usher in peace, development, and renewed pride in the traditional area.