Former Ghana Finance Minister Undergoes Cancer Surgery in U.S.

Ken Ofori-Atta, Ghana’s former Finance Minister, is undergoing radical prostatectomy surgery today at Minnesota’s Mayo Clinic following a prostate cancer diagnosis.

Medical sources confirm the procedure became necessary after March 2025 tests showed disease progression.

The 63-year-old statesman, who managed Ghana’s economy through the COVID-19 crisis and IMF negotiations during his 2017-2023 tenure, has been receiving preparatory treatment in the U.S. for weeks. His health challenges compound existing post-COVID inflammatory complications first diagnosed in 2021. Family members are currently with him in Minnesota, where he’s expected to begin recovery immediately after surgery.

Ofori-Atta’s condition has drawn widespread attention given his pivotal role in Ghana’s recent economic history. Colleagues from across the political spectrum have expressed support, recalling his leadership during the pandemic when he simultaneously battled his own health challenges while steering national recovery efforts. Medical experts note prostate cancer has high treatment success rates when detected early, though full recovery typically requires months of careful monitoring.