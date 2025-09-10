Former GES Official Criticizes Adutwum’s Free SHS Leadership

Former Ghana Education Service Deputy Director-General Dr. Kwabena Bempah Tandoh has criticized former Education Minister Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum’s leadership approach, claiming it negatively impacted the Free Senior High School policy’s implementation quality.

Speaking during an interview on Accra-based Channel 1 Television, Tandoh alleged that Adutwum’s “know-it-all” leadership style undermined collaboration with technical education professionals at the Ministry of Education. The criticism comes as Ghana’s education sector continues debates over the Free SHS program’s effectiveness and quality.

“As a minister of education, regardless of what you know, you work with the technical people on the ground. The biggest challenge was that because he felt he was in education, he could do it,” Tandoh stated during the television interview.

The former GES official contrasted Adutwum’s approach with that of his predecessor, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, who served as Education Minister from January 2017 to January 2021 and oversaw the initial rollout of the Free SHS policy. According to Tandoh, Opoku Prempeh fostered better collaboration with technical staff.

“Post Dr. Matthew Opoku-Prempeh, that camaraderie of bringing everybody together was absent. And unfortunately, that impacted Free SHS and its quality that we saw in the first term of Akufo-Addo’s administration,” Tandoh explained.

The allegations suggest systemic communication issues within the Ministry of Education during Adutwum’s tenure. Tandoh claimed technical experts were excluded from critical decision-making processes, stating: “Sometimes we were not even invited to boardroom meetings. The technical skills were not leveraged.”

Adutwum, who currently serves as MP for Bosomtwe Constituency in the Ashanti Region, replaced Opoku Prempeh as Education Minister in March 2021 following President Akufo-Addo’s cabinet reshuffle. An experienced educationist with advanced degrees, Adutwum previously served as Deputy Minister of Education under Opoku Prempeh.

The Free SHS policy, launched in September 2017 as a flagship program of the Akufo-Addo administration, has faced ongoing scrutiny regarding implementation quality and resource allocation. While supporters celebrate increased enrollment access, critics have raised concerns about infrastructure strain and educational standards.

Tandoh, who stepped down from his GES position in February 2025 after more than six years of service, has recently emerged as a vocal defender of certain Free SHS innovations. He previously described the double-track system as a “lifesaving policy” that prevented thousands of students from being denied secondary education access.

The criticism reflects broader tensions within Ghana’s education sector regarding policy implementation approaches and stakeholder engagement. Technical expertise versus political leadership remains a contentious issue as the country continues refining its educational reform agenda.

Neither Adutwum nor current Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu immediately responded to requests for comment regarding Tandoh’s allegations. The Ministry of Education has not issued an official statement addressing the claims.

As Ghana’s education sector transitions under new political leadership, debates over Free SHS implementation and quality assurance continue to shape policy discussions. The program serves over 1.2 million students, making effective leadership coordination crucial for sustained educational progress.