Former GES Deputy Chief Confirms Wontumi Was His Prempeh College Dorm Mate

A former Deputy Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES) has provided what he describes as first-hand, definitive proof that Ashanti Regional New Patriotic Party (NPP) Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, attended Prempeh College.

Dr Kwabena Bempah Tandoh made the disclosure during an interview on JoyNews’ Personality Profile on Friday, February 27, 2026, describing a relationship that dates to the very first day both men arrived at the prestigious Kumasi secondary school.

“I know in this country people are always wondering whether Wontumi went to Prempeh College. Wontumi was my mate. We went into Form One together. Not only was he my classmate, but he was actually my dorm mate,” Dr Tandoh revealed.

He said the two were placed in Aggrey House and shared Dormitory 7, adding that the bonds formed in that period have remained intact into their professional adult lives. He described the ‘Amanfoo’ spirit, as Prempeh College alumni are known to call their unique bond, as an environment where seniority is respected regardless of age and where mutual support is unconditional.

The confirmation puts to rest one of the more persistent questions in Ghanaian political discourse. For years, critics and social media commentators have doubted whether Wontumi truly attended the school, citing his informal command of the English language and occasional struggles during political debates as their basis for scepticism. Wontumi himself has repeatedly addressed the criticism, telling various media platforms over the years that he attended Prempeh College, studied General Arts, and completed in 1996. He has previously described his academic performance as average and said that schooling, for him, was principally about making friends and gaining wisdom rather than top grades.

Dr Tandoh, speaking from within the Ghana Education Service establishment, carries a particular weight of credibility on the question. His account adds an official and personal dimension that Wontumi’s own statements, made in his own defence, could not fully provide.

The debate resurfaced in recent months as the NPP undertook its post-election review following its 2024 general election defeat. NPP veteran Dr Arthur Kennedy, in a sharply worded open letter critiquing the party’s leadership, pointedly referenced Prempeh College in a sentence lamenting that the school that produced former President John Agyekum Kufuor now also produced Wontumi, a comment widely read as a slight on the chairman’s intellectual standing.

Dr Tandoh’s interview, in settling the factual question of attendance, does not resolve the broader internal party debate about Wontumi’s leadership style. But it removes one of the more frequently cited lines of attack from that conversation.