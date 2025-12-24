Former German Footballer Dies After Montenegro Chairlift Malfunction

Former professional footballer Sebastian Hertner has died following a chairlift accident at a ski resort in northern Montenegro, with his wife witnessing the tragedy that claimed his life at age 34.

The incident occurred on Saturday, December 21, at the Savin Kuk ski resort near Žabljak, where Hertner was on holiday with his wife in the Durmitor mountain range. Initial reports indicate that a double chairlift detached from its cable and collided with the chair behind it, causing Hertner to plunge approximately 70 metres to the ground.

The former defender was pronounced dead at the scene. His 30 year old wife, identified as Hanah Espandschied, remained trapped in the dangling chair with a broken leg and had to be rescued by emergency services after being suspended for several hours. She was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment.

At least three other tourists were also left stranded in their chairs for more than four hours in freezing conditions before rescue teams could safely evacuate them. The extended rescue operation highlighted the severity of the mechanical failure that caused the chairlift to detach.

Local authorities immediately shut down the chairlift as prosecutors launched an investigation into the fatal accident. Officials said no final cause had been established by Sunday, with a full technical inspection of the equipment pending. Žabljak mayor Radoš Žugić emphasized that the case was being treated with the highest level of seriousness, given the region’s dependence on winter tourism.

“We insist on a comprehensive and transparent investigation to determine those responsible,” Žugić stated, underscoring the importance of visitor safety in an area that relies heavily on ski tourism revenue.

However, Serbian news outlet Blic reported that the ski lift had resumed operations the very next day following the accident, despite the ongoing investigation. This development has sparked concern among safety advocates about whether proper procedures were followed before reopening the facility.

Hertner carved out a respectable career playing across Germany’s football divisions, though he never reached the top tier Bundesliga. The defender spent seven years developing at VfB Stuttgart’s youth academy, where he made 65 appearances for their reserve team in the third division.

His professional career included stints at several second division clubs, with appearances for TSV 1860 Munich, Erzgebirge Aue, and SV Darmstadt 98. Most recently, he served as captain of ETSV Hamburg in the Oberliga, Germany’s fifth tier of football.

During his youth career, Hertner represented Germany at international level, earning 14 caps for the under 18 team and five caps for the under 19 squad. He played alongside future senior internationals who would go on to achieve significant success, including Christoph Kramer, who won the 2014 World Cup with Germany, and Felix Kroos, brother of German midfield legend Toni Kroos.

ETSV Hamburg confirmed his death in an emotional statement posted to Instagram on Monday. “It is with great sadness that we announce today that our captain Sebastian Hertner has died in a tragic accident while on holiday. We are stunned and incredibly sad,” the club wrote, extending condolences to his family and loved ones.

VfB Stuttgart, where Hertner spent nearly a decade as a youth player, also paid tribute to their former prospect. “VfB Stuttgart mourns the loss of its former youth player Sebastian Hertner, who died in a tragic accident at the age of 34. Sebastian Hertner wore the jersey with the red chest band for seven years and played 65 games for VfB II in the 3. Liga. Our deepest sympathies go out to his family and loved ones,” the club stated.

The league manager of ETSV Hamburg, Jasmin Huremovic, formally confirmed Hertner’s identity to German media, transforming what had initially been reported as an unnamed German tourist death into a tragedy that has resonated throughout Germany’s football community.

Chairlift accidents resulting in fatalities are exceptionally rare in the ski industry. According to the National Ski Areas Association, mechanical malfunctions leading to death occur approximately once per 1.5 billion lift rides, making this incident particularly shocking for the ski tourism sector.

Montenegro has invested significantly in developing its ski tourism infrastructure in recent years, positioning resorts like Savin Kuk in Durmitor National Park as alternatives to more established Alpine destinations. The tragedy has raised questions about whether safety protocols at emerging ski destinations match the standards expected at longer established resorts in countries like Austria, Switzerland and France.

The Savin Kuk ski center features multiple lifts serving terrain on Mount Durmitor, which rises to over 2,000 metres elevation. The resort caters to both domestic and international visitors seeking winter sports opportunities in the Balkans region.

The incident adds to recent concerns about chairlift safety following several high profile lift accidents at North American resorts earlier this month, though each incident involved different mechanical circumstances. Industry safety experts typically emphasize that chairlifts undergo regular inspections and maintenance, making catastrophic failures extremely uncommon.

For Hertner’s family, what should have been a relaxing winter holiday ended in unimaginable tragedy. His wife not only witnessed her husband’s fatal fall but also endured hours trapped in the malfunctioning chairlift while injured, creating traumatic circumstances that compound the loss.

The football community has rallied around Hertner’s memory, with former teammates and clubs expressing shock and sadness at his sudden death. Many have shared memories of playing alongside him during his youth career, when he was regarded as a talented prospect with significant potential.

While Hertner’s professional career ultimately unfolded in Germany’s lower divisions rather than at the highest levels where some of his youth teammates competed, those who knew him have emphasized his dedication to the sport and his leadership qualities, particularly during his captaincy at ETSV Hamburg.

The ongoing investigation in Montenegro will seek to determine whether equipment failure, maintenance issues, operational errors or other factors contributed to the chairlift detachment. Prosecutors have not indicated when findings might be released or whether criminal charges could result from the investigation.

The tragedy serves as a sobering reminder of the inherent risks associated with mountain sports and the critical importance of rigorous safety standards in ski resort operations. For the Hertner family and the German football community, the loss represents a life cut tragically short in circumstances that should never occur at properly maintained recreational facilities.