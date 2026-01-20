Former Finance Minister Faces US Court Over Immigration Status

Ghana’s former Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta appears before a United States court today in what could determine whether he will be deported to Ghana to face corruption charges following his detention by immigration authorities earlier this month.

The court session scheduled for January 20 will be conducted virtually, according to Victor Smith, Ghana’s Ambassador to the United States. Ofori Atta has remained in custody at the Caroline Detention Facility in Virginia since his arrest on January 6 by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Attorney General Dominic Ayine rejected suggestions that the matter is a routine case of visa overstay, stating that Ofori Atta’s visitor visa was formally revoked by US authorities rather than expiring naturally. The Attorney General explained during a Joy News interview that American officials had initially granted Ofori Atta permission to remain in the country until November 29, 2025, but he failed to depart by the deadline.

“This is not exactly about immigration. His visa has not expired. It expires in February. No, it was revoked. I am telling you this on authority,” Ayine stated. He added that the visa revocation connects to ongoing investigations by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), particularly those relating to Strategic Mobilisation Limited (SML).

Ghana submitted a formal extradition request to the US Department of Justice on December 10, seeking Ofori Atta’s return to face 78 counts of corruption and corruption related offenses. The charges stem from contracts with Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited and the National Cathedral project, among other transactions approved during his tenure as Finance Minister from 2017 to 2024.

Lawyers for Ofori Atta confirmed his detention in a statement released January 7, explaining he had a pending petition for adjustment of status under US law. The legal team emphasized this process allows individuals to remain in the United States beyond their visa validity and described it as a common procedure.

“The public is, therefore, advised that he is a law-abiding person and is fully cooperating with ICE,” the statement read. His attorneys also noted the former minister is in the United States primarily for medical treatment.

Ambassador Smith confirmed through a January 10 press release that Ofori Atta declined consular assistance from the Ghana Embassy, insisting on legal representation before meeting with diplomatic officials. Legal analysts have defended this decision, stating he acted within his constitutional rights by refusing to engage embassy staff without his lawyers present.

The US Department of Justice is reviewing Ghana’s extradition request under the dual criminality doctrine, which requires confirmation that the alleged financial crimes in Ghana would also be prosecutable in the United States. This review process could determine whether criminal extradition proceedings move forward separately from the immigration matters being addressed today.

Meanwhile, pressure group Arise Ghana has mobilized protesters outside the United States Embassy in Accra demanding Ofori Atta’s return to Ghana. Members dressed in red and black carrying placards converged on the embassy premises this morning, urging the US government to cooperate with Ghanaian authorities.

Marion Gifty Nyaaba, co convener of Arise Ghana, stated the group scheduled the protest from 8 am to 4 pm today to demand the extradition of the former Finance Minister to face corruption related charges. She emphasized that police have been notified and discussions were held with US security officials in Ghana.

“The law is made for the people, and the voice of the people is supreme,” Nyaaba said, adding that picketing is a lawful means of civic engagement under Ghana’s Constitution. She assured the demonstration would remain peaceful and lawful despite concerns about potential strain on Ghana US diplomatic relations.

Bernard Mornah, lead convener of Arise Ghana, announced the group prepared to sustain its protest for an extended period if necessary. He explained members initially notified the Ghana Police Service of their intention to embark on indefinite picketing, though authorities requested they limit the initial phase to two weeks.

“We will bring our coal pots, we will bring our mosquito nets, we will bring our lanterns, we will stay here forever from morning till morning until the United States aids Ken’s rendition to Ghana,” Mornah declared. The group expects approximately 2,000 protesters and has invited all Ghanaians affected by financial sector decisions during Ofori Atta’s tenure to participate.

Franklin Cudjoe, President of IMANI Africa, threw his support behind the protest while criticizing Ofori Atta for failing to return to Ghana voluntarily. Speaking on Joy FM’s Top Story on Monday, Cudjoe described the former minister as becoming a “brave coward” who refuses to answer questions about controversial transactions.

“For me, the whole thing is making me feel very bad because the Ken Ofori Atta I used to cherish, the sort of conversations we used to have, he is suddenly becoming a brave coward,” Cudjoe stated. He expressed surprise at what he characterized as disrespect shown to the Office of the Special Prosecutor.

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa confirmed after meeting US officials in Accra that the United States government assured Ghana it will not interfere in efforts to extradite Ofori Atta and another wanted official, Sedina Tamakloe Attionu. Both individuals face corruption charges and are wanted by Ghana’s Special Prosecutor.

Government spokesperson Raymond Edem Tamekloe emphasized that owning investments in the United States does not exempt Ofori Atta from extradition. He debunked suggestions that the extradition process could be delayed because the former minister has investments in America, clarifying that such holdings do not justify avoiding accountability under international law.

Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Minister for Government Communication, explained that the Mahama administration asked the US government to revoke Ofori Atta’s visa after recognizing the extradition process might take considerable time. He noted this move made the former minister’s continued stay in America untenable unless he could demonstrate cause during the immigration hearing.

“Indeed, check the sequence of events, Ken Ofori Atta’s visa was revoked upon the intervention of the Ghanaian government because it was noticed that the extradition process may take a bit of time,” Kwakye Ofosu remarked during a TV3 panel discussion.

The OSP initially requested Ofori Atta appear for questioning on February 10, 2025, via a letter dated January 24, 2025. His solicitors responded stating he had left Ghana in early January for medical treatment in the United States and was out of the jurisdiction indefinitely for medical examinations. The OSP subsequently directed him to provide a reasonable return date, warning that failure to comply would compel officials to take all legal steps to secure his return.

Legal proceedings against Ofori Atta in Ghana include investigations into contractual arrangements between Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited and the Ghana Revenue Authority, termination of a contract between Electricity Company of Ghana Limited and Beijing Xiao Cheng Technology, procurement related to the National Cathedral project, activities associated with a contract for purchasing ambulances, and payments from the Tax Refund Account of the Ghana Revenue Authority.

The former minister has consistently denied wrongdoing and challenged the placement of an Interpol Red Notice linked to the Ghanaian investigations, arguing in court that the move is unlawful and politically motivated. His legal team maintains the current immigration issue in the United States is strictly an administrative matter that should not be linked to ongoing legal and political disputes in Ghana.

Deputy Attorney General Ocloo clarified that Ofori Atta’s current detention is primarily linked to his immigration status rather than the criminal allegations in Ghana. She explained deportation is a civil process distinct from the criminal extradition request, noting that while deportation can occur if an individual lacks legal basis to remain in America, extradition is a far more complex process requiring a US federal judge to determine probable cause.

Today’s court appearance will address the immigration matters while Ghana awaits the US Department of Justice’s decision on the extradition request. Legal observers note that while the US executive branch can offer assurances of cooperation, final decisions remain with federal courts applying the dual criminality principle to evaluate whether alleged crimes in Ghana also constitute crimes under US federal law.

The case has generated significant public interest in Ghana, where Ofori Atta played a central role during the country’s recent economic crisis, including negotiations with the International Monetary Fund during the debt restructuring process under the previous administration led by President Nana Akufo Addo.