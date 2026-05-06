Former FedEx Driver Sentenced to Death for Child Murder in Texas

A Texas jury sentenced former FedEx delivery driver Tanner Horner to death by lethal injection on Tuesday, May 6, after he admitted to kidnapping and killing seven-year-old Athena Strand in November 2022.

Jurors in a Fort Worth courtroom reached their decision following nearly a month of testimony and evidence, which included audio recordings of Athena’s final moments captured from inside Horner’s delivery van.

Horner, 34, pleaded guilty on April 7 to capital murder just as his trial was set to begin, shifting the proceedings directly to the sentencing phase. Jurors were formally asked two questions: whether Horner posed a continuing threat to society, and, if so, whether he should receive the death penalty or life in prison. They answered yes to both.

State District Judge George Gallagher sentenced Horner to be executed before sunrise at a date to be determined in Huntsville, where Texas carries out executions by lethal injection. Under Texas law, a sentence of death is automatically referred to the Texas Criminal Appeals Court.

Horner was working as a FedEx delivery driver on November 30, 2022, when he went to the Strand family’s home in the rural town of Paradise, in Wise County, to deliver a package. Investigators allege he struck Athena with his delivery truck while reversing out of the driveway, then panicked and placed her in his van before strangling her to death. Prosecutors told jurors that Horner had told “lie upon lie upon lie” to investigators throughout the case.

Athena’s body was recovered two days after she disappeared, after Horner led investigators to a creek in Wise County where he had dumped her. A medical examiner testified that she died from blunt force head injuries and strangulation, and that a shoe print found on Athena’s face matched Horner’s shoe.

Horner’s defense acknowledged the evidence against him was “overwhelming and terrible” but urged jurors to spare his life, arguing that his mother drank heavily during pregnancy, that he has autism, and that he suffered from various mental illnesses, in addition to being exposed to high levels of lead. The jury rejected those arguments.

Athena’s uncle, Elijah Strand, addressed the court after the sentence was read, telling Horner: “What he took from this world is not just a child. He took a light, a future, and a piece of every single person who loved her.”

Horner will be transferred from the Tarrant County Jail to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Huntsville Unit to await execution.