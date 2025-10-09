Former FBI Chief Comey Pleads Not Guilty to Federal Charges

Former FBI Director James Comey pleaded not guilty to two criminal charges at his arraignment Wednesday, where his legal team announced plans to file several motions aimed at dismissing the case before it reaches a jury. The charges have ignited fierce debate about whether the prosecution represents legitimate law enforcement or politically motivated retribution.

Comey faces up to five years in prison if convicted on charges of providing false statements and obstructing a congressional proceeding, both connected to his September 30, 2020, testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee. His attorney, Patrick Fitzgerald, entered the not guilty plea and requested a jury trial.

Fitzgerald directly challenged the prosecution’s legitimacy, declaring in court that this case was brought by President Trump. The defense strategy centers on arguing vindictive and selective prosecution, with plans to file at least five motions including one alleging outrageous government conduct.

The charges were brought by Lindsey Halligan, President Trump’s newly appointed prosecutor in Virginia, who serves as the Eastern District of Virginia’s interim U.S. Attorney. Halligan, a 36-year-old former White House aide and Florida insurance lawyer, had no prosecutorial experience before being sworn in Monday. She presented the case to the grand jury on her own, according to a source familiar with the proceedings.

The timing of Halligan’s appointment has become central to the defense’s challenge. Halligan was brought into Trump’s orbit when she joined his legal team in 2022, participating in legal proceedings over Trump’s handling of classified documents. She secured the indictment just days after her appointment, a fact the defense intends to highlight in their challenges to the case.

The indictment alleges that Comey obstructed a congressional investigation into the disclosure of sensitive information and made false statements when he testified he had not authorized someone else to be an anonymous source in news reports. The person Comey allegedly authorized to leak information is identified in court documents as Person 3, reportedly his longtime friend and Columbia Law School professor Daniel Richman.

The political backdrop casts a long shadow over these proceedings. Trump fired Comey in 2017 while the FBI was investigating Russian election interference. “My family and I have known for years that there are costs to standing up to Donald Trump,” Comey said after being indicted. In September, Trump publicly called for the Justice Department to prosecute several political adversaries, including Comey, writing on social media that “JUSTICE MUST BE SERVED, NOW!!!”

Judge Michael Nachmanoff made clear during the arraignment that he intends to keep the case moving swiftly, stating he won’t let things linger. The judge emphasized pressure on the government to quickly turn over evidence, particularly given that classified documents will likely be central to the case. Oral arguments on defense motions are scheduled for November and December, with a trial tentatively set for January 5 and expected to last two to three days.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche defended the prosecution on Fox News, insisting that Comey’s case represents equal application of the law and that he’s being treated like any other charged individual. However, the prosecution faces its own challenges, likely needing to defend against arguments that Trump’s inflammatory public statements biased the case, an argument Trump’s own attorneys have used in other federal proceedings.

The path to indictment was reportedly difficult, with career prosecutors and some political appointees expressing objections. The previous interim U.S. Attorney for the district, Erik Siebert, who had been appointed and nominated by Trump, resigned in September amid continued pressure to bring charges. His departure cleared the way for Halligan’s appointment and the subsequent indictment.

The defense’s strategy will challenge not only Halligan’s appointment but also the fairness of the grand jury proceedings. They plan to argue that the entire prosecution stems from political vindictiveness rather than legitimate law enforcement concerns. The defense motions will test whether courts view this as a legitimate prosecution of alleged perjury or an abuse of prosecutorial power for political purposes.

For Comey, the stakes extend beyond potential prison time. His reputation as someone who stood up to presidential pressure, both during his handling of the Clinton email investigation and his firing by Trump, now faces testing in a courtroom where the government bringing charges is led by the very president he opposed.

The case raises fundamental questions about the independence of federal prosecutors and whether the Justice Department can pursue charges against political opponents without appearing to act as an instrument of presidential revenge. These questions will likely dominate the pretrial proceedings as defense attorneys seek to expose what they characterize as politically motivated prosecution.

As the case proceeds toward its scheduled January trial, it promises to become a flashpoint in ongoing debates about prosecutorial independence, political accountability, and the limits of presidential power over federal law enforcement.