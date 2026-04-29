Former Energy Minister Challenges PIAC’s Case Against Explorco on Legal Grounds

A former Energy Minister has entered the debate over the governance of GNPC Explorco’s oil revenues, arguing that the legal structure under which the company was established makes it impossible to treat its earnings as public petroleum funds subject to state oversight.

Dr. Kwabena Donkor, who served as Energy Minister, said in an exclusive interview with The High Street Journal that while accountability concerns are legitimate, the position advanced by the Public Interest and Accountability Committee (PIAC) contradicts the very laws under which GNPC Explorco was incorporated.

The dispute centres on whether revenues earned by Explorco, a subsidiary of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), must be deposited into the Petroleum Holding Fund (PHF) as required by the Petroleum Revenue Management Act, 2011 (PRMA). PIAC’s 2025 Annual Report, released on April 8, 2026, revealed that Explorco has failed to account for petroleum revenue amounting to US$561,648,785.37 owed to the government between 2022 and 2024, and formally recommended that the funds be deposited into the PHF.

Dr. Donkor’s counter-argument begins with corporate law. He explained that Explorco was incorporated under the Companies Act, 2019 (Act 992) as a limited liability company, meaning it holds a separate legal identity from GNPC, its sole shareholder. In his view, ownership does not erase legal separation, and the PRMA is explicit that its provisions apply to GNPC as a public corporation, not to its independently incorporated subsidiaries.

“Explorco is a limited liability company, established under the Companies Act, Act 992. The Petroleum Revenue Management Act restricted itself to GNPC and not to any of its independent subsidiaries that have a legal personality of their own,” he said.

He drew a firm structural distinction between the two entities. GNPC, he noted, is publicly funded and subject to parliamentary oversight, including restrictions on borrowing without Parliament’s approval. Explorco, by contrast, funds its operations from internally generated revenue and manages its own expenditure as a commercially driven entity. Requiring it to channel revenues directly into the PHF would, in his view, strip it of its commercial independence and effectively reclassify it as a public agency, despite being established under corporate law.

On the question of accountability, Dr. Donkor did not dismiss the principle but redirected it. He argued that the appropriate mechanism is the dividend, not a direct transfer to the PHF. Under standard corporate practice, if Explorco generates profit, it pays dividends to GNPC as its shareholder, and GNPC can then apply those funds within the broader legal framework.

He also raised a broader policy concern: that Explorco should have been established by an Act of Parliament if the intention was always to treat its revenues as public funds. Having chosen the corporate route under Act 992, he maintained, policymakers must accept the legal consequences of that structural decision.

With the deadlock showing no sign of resolution, PIAC is considering seeking a Supreme Court interpretation of the PRMA to establish a binding legal determination on whether Explorco’s commercial structure shields its oil revenues from statutory accountability requirements, a question with lasting consequences for the governance of Ghana’s petroleum sector.

Dr. Donkor’s intervention reframes the debate from a question of ownership to one of legal structure, arguing that the real issue is whether the form chosen for Explorco matches the expectations now being imposed on it.