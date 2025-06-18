Former Education Minister Adutwum Enters NPP Flagbearer Race

Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, Ghana’s immediate past Education Minister, has formally announced his bid to lead the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2028 elections.

The Bosomtwe legislator declared his candidacy through a social media statement tagged #TheAdutwumFactor, pledging to offer “transformational leadership” to both party and nation.

The announcement intensifies competition for the NPP’s presidential primaries, expected to be held in January 2026 pending approval at July’s National Delegates Conference. Adutwum’s entry brings education policy credentials to a growing field of aspirants seeking to reposition the party after its constitutional two-term limit.

As architect of Ghana’s recent education reforms and former private sector education entrepreneur, the candidate is positioning himself as a bridge between government experience and innovative solutions. Political analysts note his bid could appeal to delegates seeking fresh leadership while maintaining continuity with the current administration’s development agenda.

The NPP’s succession battle is unfolding amid heightened political activity, with several high-profile figures expected to declare their intentions when nominations officially open later this year.