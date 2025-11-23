Former Deputy Attorney General Wins Continental Legal Excellence Award

Former Deputy Attorney General Diana Asonaba Dapaah has received the Rising Star in Law Award from the Institute for African Women in Law (IAWL), recognizing her contributions to legal practice and gender equality advocacy.

The award ceremony took place on Saturday, November 22, 2025, at the Marriott Hotel, Melrose Arch, in Johannesburg, South Africa. The event brought together leading figures in law, policy, academia and gender advocacy from across the African continent.

Professor Jarpa Dawuni, Founder and Executive Director of IAWL, notified Dapaah of her selection in a letter dated October 30, 2025. The letter highlighted her commitment to upholding rule of law during her tenure as Deputy Attorney General and Minister of Justice for Ghana.

“This award recognizes your remarkable contributions to law in Ghana and beyond, and your deep commitment to advancing gender equality at the national and continental levels,” the letter stated. “Your work reflects the vision and values that IAWL promotes and preserves.”

Dapaah received a citation at the ceremony praising her transition from legal scholar to public servant. The citation described her work as reflecting intellect, integrity and a sense of purpose across generations.

“You have shaped Ghana’s legal landscape through your work in academia, judicial research and human rights advocacy, bringing clarity, courage and compassion to every role,” the citation read. “Your accomplishments usher in a new era of justice: one that is principled, inclusive and deeply rooted in service.”

Professor Dawuni affirmed during the ceremony that Dapaah’s work reflects the values IAWL seeks to promote, including excellence, equity and advancement of women in law. She noted the award recognizes not only achievements but also growing influence as a catalyst for legal and social transformation.

The Rising Star in Law Award represents one of IAWL’s flagship honors, reserved for outstanding early to mid career African women lawyers who demonstrate innovation, leadership and commitment to justice. Dapaah joins a distinguished group of young African jurists shaping the continent’s legal landscape.

Before her government appointment, Dapaah served as a law lecturer at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), teaching Corporate Law and Governance, Public International Law, Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) and Human Rights Law. She also worked as a Senior Associate at Sam Okudzeto & Associates, bringing over a decade of experience in handling complex cases.

Dapaah worked as Research Assistant to former Chief Justice Georgina Wood, writing researched opinions to facilitate judgments and drafting speeches. She performed similar duties for Justice Nene Amegatcher when he served as Ghana Bar Association (GBA) President before his appointment to the Supreme Court.

As a trainer in ADR and Human Rights, along with World Bank certification in corporate governance, Dapaah has trained lawyers, judges and Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) members in Ghana, Sierra Leone and Liberia. She has also served as a consultant for international institutions including the European Union’s Accountability, Rule of law and Anti Corruption Programme (ARAP) and the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC).

In June 2020, the Association of Young Arbitrators named Dapaah one of Africa’s 50 Most Promising Young Arbitration Practitioners. She founded the Ghana ADR Hub and served as its Vice President, while also working as an arbitral tribunal secretary and subsequently as an arbitrator with the Ghana Arbitration Centre.

Dapaah holds a first class honors degree in law from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology and a Master of Laws degree from Fordham University School of Law. She is currently pursuing doctoral studies at the University of Cape Town, focusing on business related human rights and access to remedy for corporate abuses toward ensuring responsible business conduct. The research is funded by DANIDA, the development cooperation agency of Denmark.

She is called to both the Ghana Bar and the New York State Bar, having been admitted to practice as a New York Attorney and Counselor at Law since 2012. Dapaah graduated from Wesley Girls’ High School, Cape Coast, in 2003.

Her father, the late Benjamin Asonaba Dapaah, served as a Member of the Council of State from 2001 to 2009 and was a founding member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP). He chaired the Ashanti NPP’s dispute resolution committees and served as a founding member of NPP France.

The Institute for African Women in Law was established in 2015 and has grown into an organization committed to using law as a tool for positive societal change and development. IAWL fosters leadership, enhances potential and builds opportunities for women in the legal profession through strategic partnerships, coalition building, innovative programming and knowledge production.

The organization’s vision centers on building a network of legal professionals dedicated to using law for positive societal change. Its mission emphasizes enhancing potential, nurturing leadership, creating opportunities and building partnerships across the African continent.

Dapaah’s recognition adds to Ghana’s rising prominence within Africa’s legal and governance circles and solidifies her standing as one of the country’s most promising legal minds. The honor places her among influential young African legal practitioners contributing to transformation of the continent’s justice systems.