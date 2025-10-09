Former College Football Star Charged After Fatal ATV Crash

A former college football standout is facing multiple felony charges, including homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, following a tragic May accident that claimed his girlfriend’s life on a rural Pennsylvania road.

Julian Fleming, 24, who played wide receiver for both Ohio State and Penn State, was arraigned this week on charges stemming from the May 23 crash that killed Alyssa Boyd, 23, in Bradford County. The accident occurred when Fleming’s all-terrain vehicle struck a deer that darted into the roadway, sending both occupants flying from the ATV. Neither was wearing safety equipment at the time.

Boyd, who was a university student from Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania, suffered extensive injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Fleming sustained serious injuries and was immediately transported to Guthrie Troy Community Hospital for treatment. What initially appeared as a tragic accident has now evolved into a complex criminal case with serious legal consequences.

The charges against Fleming include felony counts of homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, homicide by vehicle, aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence, and aggravated assault by vehicle, along with a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence. He was arraigned Tuesday morning and bail was set at $75,000, which he has not yet posted, resulting in his continued detention at Bradford County Prison.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for October 22 before Judge Jonathan Wilcox. The upcoming proceeding will determine whether sufficient evidence exists to advance the case to trial, a crucial juncture that could shape the trajectory of Fleming’s future.

Fleming’s attorney, David Bahuriak, has mounted a vigorous defense of his client, arguing that the charges are excessive given the circumstances. Speaking to media outlets, Bahuriak characterized the prosecution as misguided and emphasized the accidental nature of the incident. He contended that evidence clearly shows the ATV collided with a deer that unexpectedly entered the roadway, an occurrence he describes as unavoidable.

The attorney expressed sympathy for Boyd’s family while maintaining that criminal charges are inappropriate. He questioned the purpose of prosecuting what he considers a tragic accident, noting that Fleming has already experienced profound pain and loss. Bahuriak specifically disputed the relevance of alcohol to the crash, despite reports indicating Fleming’s blood alcohol content exceeded legal limits.

Court documents reportedly indicate that Fleming’s blood alcohol concentration measured 0.118 shortly after the accident, exceeding Pennsylvania’s legal limit of 0.08 for operating vehicles. This detail forms a central component of the prosecution’s case, as homicide by vehicle while intoxicated carries substantially more severe penalties than standard vehicular homicide charges.

The case has attracted significant attention given Fleming’s athletic background. He spent three seasons with Ohio State before transferring to Penn State for the 2024 season, hoping to revitalize his football career. His college trajectory showed promise, though he never quite reached the elite level many predicted when he was a highly touted recruit.

Following his final collegiate season, Fleming declared for the NFL Draft but went unselected. The Green Bay Packers signed him as an undrafted free agent, offering what seemed like an opportunity to prove himself at professional football’s highest level. However, that dream ended abruptly when the Packers rescinded his contract after he failed a physical examination, closing the door on his NFL aspirations even before the current legal troubles emerged.

The timing of these charges, coming nearly five months after the accident, raises questions about the investigative process. Pennsylvania State Police likely spent considerable time gathering evidence, consulting with the district attorney’s office, and reviewing toxicology reports before filing formal charges. Such delays are common in cases involving complex evidence analysis and careful consideration of appropriate charges.

Legal experts note that vehicular homicide cases involving alcohol present unique challenges. Prosecutors must prove not only that the defendant was intoxicated but also that the intoxication materially contributed to the fatal outcome. Defense attorneys often argue that the accident would have occurred regardless of impairment, particularly when external factors like wildlife are involved.

The tragedy has devastated two families and two communities. Boyd’s relatives must navigate grief while watching legal proceedings unfold, while Fleming’s family faces the prospect of their son potentially serving significant prison time. Pennsylvania law treats homicide by vehicle while intoxicated as a second-degree felony, carrying potential sentences ranging from several years to more than a decade behind bars.

For Fleming, the preliminary hearing represents his first major legal test. If the judge finds probable cause to believe he committed the alleged offenses, the case will proceed to the Court of Common Pleas for trial. At that stage, plea negotiations might occur, though the severity of charges makes any resolution complicated.

The absence of helmet use by both Fleming and Boyd adds another layer to the case. While helmet laws vary by jurisdiction and vehicle type, their decision to ride without protective equipment may factor into discussions about negligence and responsibility, though it doesn’t necessarily affect the criminal charges themselves.

As October 22 approaches, both legal teams will prepare their arguments for the preliminary hearing. The prosecution will present evidence supporting the charges, while the defense will likely challenge the strength of that evidence and argue for dismissal or reduction of charges. Whatever the outcome, this case serves as a sobering reminder about the potentially devastating consequences of impaired driving and the split-second decisions that can alter lives forever.