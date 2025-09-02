Former CJ Torkonoo’s Removal – Prez. Mahana Demonstrates Reset Agenda

The emotional intelligence, the religious adherence to the 1992 constitution, and unfazed boldness, calmness and magnanimity demonstrated by President John Mahama in removing the suspended Chief Justice Gertrude Torkonoo are great pointers of Lion-Leadership traits by the President John Mahama; office of JOY has noted.

Indeed the President in his second coming means business to reset Ghana and to leave a good legacy for the future generation. He therefore needs the support of all genuinely patriotic citizens irrespective of partisan political alignment. Every well-meaning Ghanaian should therefore support him for the remaining 40 months ahead of us as a nation.

This excellent attitude demonstrated by President Mahama entitles the office as “HIS EXCELLENCY”. Even those who politically supported the dismissed Chief Justice cannot fault the President’s excellent handling of constitutional due process.

It is quite instructive that our judges and lawyers learn from the President that every citizen is enjoined by the 1992 constitution to be handled respectfully and justice seen to have been delivered. Our lawyers are obscurely handled by the toothless and unfair Judicial Legal Council against non lawyers and not by the courts.

Most Ghanaians are not privy to the exact cause of the removal of the dismissed CJ Torkornoo, but let me unequivocally state that the gravity of the cause of removing her in my opinion should disqualify her as a trusted Justice to the Supreme Court. If the unknown cause of dismissal is comparable to imprisoning a citizen who stole plantain, then Justice is not seen to have been delivered to the people of Ghana and the excellent handling of the case would be dented unrepairably. But the law can always tamper justice with mercy and the President has the power to pardon anyone he so wish but the clarity or the mercy or pardon are made to the public as a means of justice delivered. The office would therefore plead for mercy and pardon when the dismissed CJ Torkornoo and her legal team accept the verdict by Article 246 committee set up by the President.

For the first 237 days, the second coming of President Mahama is given 90% for turning around the economy with depth understanding of the robustness of Ghana’s economic fundamentals.

The government is on a good cause to have not declared the state of emergency in the fight against galamsey and not fight against Small Scale Mining. The Nana-Bawumia government declared a state of emergency and stopped Small Scale Mining for two years but what was the result? Totally abysmal, ecocidal, madly gluttonous results that threaten our collective survival as a people. We have Ghanaians managing large scale mines in Ghana and as expatriates across the globe yet, we do lack the knowledge to handle the ecocide. We need a joint shared accountability by the government through the MMDCEs and the Chiefs through the national house of chiefs to monitor galamsey degradation within their jurisdictions. The call by Joseph Yamin is a pragmatic approach to reward Small Scale Mining and to punish galamsy without emotions, but reaching the optimal balance needed to create wealth, protect the environment and punish galamsey miners.

The current security challenge ranging from the various arsonists’ agenda, various community clashes and even the threat to the personal life of the President and top government officials are self-induced by wicked nation wreckers and false prophets that use divination and sorcery to mislead an entire nation. The government should be reminded that the same Chaos theory was implemented by the nation wreckers when the late President Mills took over power in 2009 with arsons’ plagues and in March 2010 where we had Ghanaians fleeing to northern Togo like in 2025 repeated ethnic clashes leading Ghanaians to seek refuge in Ivory Coast.

The President has also brought his experience to bear to bring diplomatic stability to the West African sub-region and the African continent’s socioeconomic development agenda.

What has negated the current performance by 10% is due to the handling of court cases against NDC members that were cut short without completion. I strongly believe that just as the legal luminary Tsatsu Tsikata ensured the completion of Gyekye Quason’s case, the Attorney General should have cautiously allowed the court to pronounce verdict; and we need to have a public discourse with the extent and level to recover all loot of the state. It is not too late to make amends.

Ghana and Africa’s rate of development would be accelerated if our parliaments become nonpartisan and structural power is given to Ghanaian Associations rather than through political parties that are neocolonialists’ tools as warned by Osagefo Kwame Nkrumah. The bye election today will be a gauge to measure rational thinking for development or empty emotional pride of partisan affiliations.

The statesmanship demonstrated by the President not to contest the 2028 elections should be reciprocated by a call by the office to support him for the remaining 42 months in office. This is a national patriotic call.

Yours Sincerely,

Jacob Osei Yeboah (JOY2012)

2012 & 2016 Independent Presidential Candidate