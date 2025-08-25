Former Chief Justices Rally Behind Suspended Torkornoo in Constitutional Hearings

Two former Chief Justices and several legal luminaries have testified in support of suspended Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo before the Article 146 committee investigating her conduct, sources familiar with the proceedings confirm.

Justice Sophia Akuffo and Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah, both retired Chief Justices, appeared voluntarily before the five-member committee alongside other distinguished legal figures. The testimonies occurred between August 4 and 18 as part of ongoing constitutional proceedings that began in May.

The witness list includes constitutional architect Nana Dr S K B Asante, the paramount chief who chaired the committee that drafted Ghana’s 1992 constitution, and retired Supreme Court Justice Jones Dotse. Veteran lawyer Samuel Okudzeto, with over 65 years at the Ghana Bar, also provided testimony supporting Torkornoo’s position.

Ghana Bar Association executives presented evidence countering allegations against the Chief Justice. President Efua Ghartey, Vice-President Victoria Barth, and Executive Secretary Kwaku Gyau Baffour submitted documentation regarding the Association’s work on Supreme Court expansion.

The constitutional crisis began when President Mahama suspended Torkornoo on April 22 following three petitions demanding her removal. Critics have accused the Chief Justice of unilaterally recommending five judges for Supreme Court appointment, though supporters argue this falls within normal administrative duties.

Former Chief Justices testified that travel benefits and case assignment responsibilities cited against Torkornoo mirror standard practices they enjoyed during their tenures. Both emphasized these functions represent routine administrative obligations rather than misconduct warranting constitutional action.

Constitutional expert Nana Asante reportedly argued that Article 146 was never intended to justify removing chief justices for ordinary administrative decisions or personal activities like vacations. Commonwealth precedent limits removal grounds to demonstrated inability to perform official duties.

The witnesses challenged procedural aspects of the committee’s work, arguing that failure to provide Torkornoo’s legal team with specific charges and prima facie findings violates constitutional requirements. This procedural criticism questions the validity of the entire investigation process.

Torkornoo began her own testimony on August 18, addressing accusations that supporters characterize as politically motivated attacks on judicial independence. The Chief Justice has maintained that all challenged actions fell within her legitimate administrative authority.

The three petitions originated from diverse sources raising questions about coordination. The Shining Stars of Ghana, whose registration cannot be verified, submitted the first complaint. Assistant Commissioner of Police Yakubu Akolgo filed the second petition, while Daniel Ofori presented 25 separate allegations in the third submission.

Justice Gabriel Pwamang chairs the investigating committee despite his involvement in Supreme Court decisions now under scrutiny. This participation raises potential conflict of interest concerns given his direct knowledge of contested proceedings.

Committee members include Supreme Court Justice Samuel Adibu-Asiedu, former Auditor General Daniel Domelevo, military officer Major Flora Dalugo, and University of Ghana Professor James Dzisah. The diverse composition reflects constitutional requirements for broad representation.

President Mahama has appointed seven Supreme Court justices since taking office eight months ago, intensifying debates about judicial expansion and appointment processes. The timing coincides with ongoing constitutional proceedings against the Chief Justice.

The investigation represents unprecedented constitutional action against Ghana’s highest judicial officer. No Chief Justice has faced Article 146 proceedings since the 1992 constitution’s adoption, making current events historically significant for Ghana’s democratic institutions.

Legal observers note the potential implications for judicial independence if administrative decisions become grounds for constitutional removal procedures. The precedent could affect future Chief Justice operations and Supreme Court administration.

The committee is expected to conclude hearings and prepare recommendations for President Mahama following Torkornoo’s testimony completion. The final report will determine whether constitutional grounds exist for the Chief Justice’s permanent removal from office.