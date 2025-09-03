Former Chief Justice Urges Faith After Colleague’s Controversial Removal

Former Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo has offered spiritual encouragement to her dismissed successor, calling Ghana’s judicial removal process unfair and dangerous for democracy.

Justice Akuffo criticized the proceedings that led to Justice Gertrude Torkornoo’s removal as Chief Justice on Monday, stating her colleague “did not get a fair trial” and describing the process as being “handled as though it were a treason trial.”

In a television interview Tuesday, Akuffo extended personal support to Torkornoo while questioning the integrity of the investigative process. President John Mahama dismissed Torkornoo following recommendations from an inquiry committee, after she had been suspended since April following complaint petitions.

“She should take heart. That God sees, and sometimes when you go through certain things which you think have brought you to the end or to your knees, that could be far from the truth,” Akuffo said during the TV3 interview.

The former Chief Justice suggested divine purpose might emerge from the controversy, telling her colleague that “there could be bigger, better and greater needs that the Lord has in store.”

Akuffo’s intervention adds weight to growing criticism of the removal process. Former Roads Minister Francis Asenso-Boakye described the dismissal as a “grave threat” to Ghana’s democracy, calling it a “carefully planned scheme that undermines judicial independence.”

Torkornoo served as Ghana’s 15th Chief Justice from June 2023 until September 1, 2024, becoming the third woman to hold the position. The five-member investigative committee found her guilty of alleged misbehavior, including abuse of power and misuse of public funds.

The removal has sparked debate about judicial independence in Ghana. Both Akuffo and former Chief Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah testified before the Article 146 committee in Torkornoo’s defense.

Akuffo urged Torkornoo to maintain faith despite the setback. “When you are a believer, things happen today, yes, they have happened, so look to God and move on, and you will allow God to manage the rest.”

The dismissal represents a significant moment in Ghana’s judicial history, with legal observers closely monitoring potential impacts on court independence and democratic governance.