Former Chief Justice Challenges Mahama Over Supreme Court Removal

Former Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo has mounted a constitutional challenge against President John Dramani Mahama’s decision to remove her from the Supreme Court, arguing the presidential warrant violated distinct constitutional procedures governing different judicial positions.

Torkornoo filed her judicial review application on Wednesday, September 17, 2025, seeking to overturn the presidential warrant issued on September 1 that removed her from both the Chief Justice position and her role as a Justice of the Supreme Court. Her legal challenge centers on what she describes as a fundamental misapplication of constitutional procedures.

The former Chief Justice argues that President Mahama’s removal decision followed a five-member committee’s investigation under Article 146(6), which specifically addresses the Chief Justice position. However, she contends that extending the same removal to her Supreme Court Justice position required a separate constitutional process under Article 146(4).

Torkornoo served as Ghana’s 15th Chief Justice from June 12, 2023, until her dismissal on September 1, 2025, following petitions alleging abuse of office and misuse of public funds. President Mahama had initially suspended her in April 2025 after establishing prima facie cases against her based on three separate petitions.

The constitutional challenge hinges on Torkornoo’s assertion that Ghana’s 1992 Constitution establishes two distinct procedures for removing judicial officers. She maintains that the committee investigating her as Chief Justice lacked authority to recommend removal from her separate Supreme Court Justice position, which requires different constitutional safeguards.

In her affidavit, Torkornoo emphasizes that “the prescribed procedure is, in the wisdom of the framers of the Constitution, distinct from the mandated procedure for the removal of a Justice of the Supreme Court of Ghana.” She argues this distinction reflects constitutional drafters’ intention to maintain separate protections for different judicial roles.

Torkornoo seeks an order of certiorari to quash the September 1 presidential warrant, along with declarations that only committees constituted under Article 146(4) can recommend Supreme Court Justice removals and that the President lacks independent power to remove justices outside prescribed constitutional processes.

The legal challenge invokes Article 141 of the Constitution, which grants High Court supervisory powers to review unlawful or excessive acts by state bodies. This represents the first time a former Chief Justice has challenged presidential removal powers through judicial review proceedings in Ghana’s Fourth Republic.

Justice Gabriel Scott Pwamang chaired the committee that investigated Torkornoo, presenting the final report to President Mahama on September 1, 2025. The committee operated under Article 146 clauses (7) and (8), which govern Chief Justice removal procedures following petitions alleging misconduct.

Constitutional law experts have previously raised concerns about removal procedures for senior judicial officers, with some arguing that constitutional framers intended to provide prima facie case safeguards for all Superior Court judges, including the Chief Justice. These debates have intensified following Torkornoo’s case.

The case highlights broader constitutional interpretation questions about judicial independence and executive power limitations in Ghana’s democratic framework. Legal scholars have noted that current removal processes may require institutional review to reduce executive control and establish independent judicial supervisory mechanisms.

Torkornoo becomes the latest public official removed under Article 146 provisions, joining a small group of senior officials who have faced constitutional removal procedures since Ghana’s return to democratic governance in 1992.

The judicial review application represents a significant test of constitutional interpretation regarding separation of powers between the executive and judiciary. Torkornoo’s challenge specifically questions whether presidential removal powers extend automatically across multiple judicial positions or require separate constitutional processes for each role.

The High Court will now determine whether President Mahama’s single warrant removing Torkornoo from both positions violated constitutional procedural requirements. The outcome could establish important precedents for future judicial removal cases and clarify executive power limitations in Ghana’s constitutional democracy.

The case also raises questions about the relationship between constitutional provisions governing different judicial positions and whether removal procedures can be consolidated or must follow distinct pathways established by constitutional drafters.