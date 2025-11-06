Former Chief Justice Akuffo Seeks Transparent Judicial Appointments

Former Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo has declared that the process for appointing judges to Ghana’s judiciary lacks transparency and requires immediate reform. She emphasized that changes are needed to strengthen public trust in the judicial system.

“I have a passionate view and I have had it for quite a long time about how the judiciary is appointed, because the manner in which the appointment is made leaves a lot to be desired,” Akuffo stated during a Channel One TV interview.

She argued that the current system lacks the openness required to inspire public confidence and ensure fairness. “There is not much transparency in the process, and it’s important for that to happen,” the former Chief Justice (CJ) explained. She warned that without clarity, people speculate about appointments being based on connections rather than merit and qualifications.

Commenting on separate debates about limiting the number of Supreme Court justices, Akuffo urged careful consideration. She directly linked the issue to the court’s extensive workload and jurisdiction.

“You can only begin to talk about limiting the number of Supreme Court justices if you also look at the scope and magnitude of the jurisdiction of the Supreme Court,” she noted. She questioned the practicality of a cap, asking, “For as long as everyone has a right of access, and cases of all kinds keep coming, how can you limit the number of judges?”