Former California Mayor Admits Acting as China Agent

The former mayor of Arcadia in Los Angeles County, California has resigned and pleaded guilty to acting as an illegal foreign agent of the People’s Republic of China (PRC), following a federal plea deal unsealed on Monday.

Eileen Wang, 58, admitted in court that between 2020 and 2022 she worked with Chinese government officials to spread propaganda on American soil through a website called U.S. News Center, which falsely presented itself as a news source for Chinese Americans.

Wang operated the site alongside her then-fiancé, Yaoning Mike Sun, executing directives from Beijing that included posting pre-written propaganda articles, tracking viewership and reporting results back to Chinese handlers via screenshots. She was elected to the Arcadia City Council in November 2022, with Sun serving as her campaign manager.

Sun was charged in 2024 with conspiracy and acting as an illegal agent of a foreign government and was sentenced in February to four years in federal prison. Prosecutors alleged that Chinese government officials deliberately sought to elevate Wang to high political office to advance China’s interests in California.

Wang pleaded guilty at her arraignment in downtown Los Angeles on Monday and faces a maximum of 10 years in prison.

“Ms Wang is just the latest to act as an agent for the PRC,” said Bill Essayli, Los Angeles’ top federal prosecutor, warning that Wang’s ability to reach the highest levels of local office should concern Americans.

Assistant Attorney General for National Security John Eisenberg said Sun and his PRC contacts sought to distort American public discourse and surveilled groups in the United States that China viewed as threatening.

Wang had previously resisted calls to resign and sought to distance herself from Sun in 2025, stating she was not responsible for the actions of others.