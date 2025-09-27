Former Boxer Shares Prison Story to Warn Young Fighters

Retired amateur boxer Mohammed “Cobra” Abdullai has issued a stark warning to Ghana’s boxing community, urging fighters to avoid criminal activities that could destroy their careers after sharing his own painful experience of serving prison time that cost him national team selection.

Speaking on “The Big Fight Night” program on Omashi TV last Friday, the 56-year-old revealed how a police arrest during an operation at Kantamanto Market, where he had gone to buy socks, led to a conviction that saw him serve two and a half years at Nsawam Prison from a five-year sentence.

The timing proved particularly devastating for Abdullai, who had been invited to join the national team’s Black Bombers for international competition preparations when his arrest occurred. The incident effectively ended what appeared to be a promising amateur boxing career at its peak.

“I have learnt my lessons, and I am very humble, I do not like trouble and do not go to places where I can attract trouble, that is why I am advising the boxers,” Abdullai reflected, emphasizing how the experience transformed his perspective on life and choices.

The former boxer, who fought in finals against Charles “The Crusader” Adamu during his competitive years, described himself as “one of the best boxers during his time.” Adamu went on to become a two-time Commonwealth super middleweight champion with a professional record of 33 wins from 48 fights, highlighting the caliber of competition Abdullai faced.

His cautionary message comes amid ongoing concerns about boxer safety and welfare following the recent death of Ernest “Bahubali” Akushey on September 23, 2025. Abdullai expressed sadness about the loss, emphasizing the need for better protection of fighters.

“Boxers are a special breed of people because their work is hard and they entertain people,” he observed, calling for improved care and protection from managers, coaches, and fans. His perspective reflects decades of experience in Ghana’s boxing community and understanding of the unique challenges fighters face.

Particularly significant was Abdullai’s warning against relying on supernatural assistance for success. “I want to caution boxers against juju and other spiritual things for success, the best juju is training, you have to train hard by going to the beach and run for hours to beef up your stamina and strength to become a champion boxer,” he declared.

This advice directly challenges cultural practices that some fighters adopt, emphasizing instead the fundamental importance of disciplined training and physical preparation. His message resonates particularly strongly given his own experience of losing opportunities through poor life choices.

Despite his setbacks, Abdullai’s story includes redemption elements. He revealed that after his prison term, he had opportunities to travel to Saudi Arabia, describing how “God is wonderful and can do things that man can never think of.” This spiritual dimension adds depth to his current role as a mentor figure.

The retired boxer expressed desire to contribute to Ghana’s boxing development through training future champions, though he acknowledged practical challenges. “I had wanted to train other boxers to become champions but it is not easy to build a boxing gym,” he noted, highlighting infrastructure limitations that affect boxing development.

When discussing Ghana’s boxing heritage, Abdullai paid tribute to established champions while expressing personal preferences. “I know Ghana is a boxing nation and we have very good boxers, Azumah Nelson is senior but I love to watch Ike Quartey because of his effective jabs,” he stated, demonstrating deep appreciation for technical boxing skills.

Regarding current boxing normalization efforts, Abdullai showed respect for administrative leadership. “The big men know what is best for Ghana because they are the experts,” he said, calling for support to “put Ghana Boxing on a better platform to find the winning ways to grab more world titles.”

His appearance on the show was accompanied by Ismaila Mills, a footballer who loves boxing, adding perspective from another sport about Bahubali’s tragic death. Mills described the loss as “a big blow to the youth in Ablekuma South” and questioned why the promising fighter lacked proper management protection.

This concern about athlete welfare connects directly to Abdullai’s broader message about protecting fighters from various dangers, whether criminal involvement, inadequate medical care, or insufficient career guidance. His story serves as a cautionary tale about how quickly promising careers can derail.

The timing of Abdullai’s public appearance proves significant as Ghana’s boxing community grapples with tragedy and reform efforts. His voice adds weight to discussions about comprehensive athlete welfare that extends beyond ringside safety to encompass life choices and career protection.

His emphasis on training over shortcuts reflects traditional boxing wisdom that champions are made through dedication rather than supernatural assistance. This message particularly resonates as younger fighters seek rapid success in an increasingly competitive environment.

Abdullai’s story illustrates both the potential and fragility of boxing careers in Ghana. His rise to national team consideration demonstrates the opportunities available to talented fighters, while his subsequent imprisonment shows how quickly circumstances can change.

The broader lesson extends beyond boxing to other sports where young athletes face similar temptations and challenges. His willingness to share painful personal experiences demonstrates commitment to preventing others from making similar mistakes.

As Ghana’s boxing community continues processing recent tragedies and implementing reforms, voices like Abdullai’s provide crucial perspective on protecting fighters from multiple dangers throughout their careers.