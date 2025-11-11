Former BOST Chief Arrested at Airport by EOCO

Former Managing Director of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company (BOST), Edwin Provencal, has been arrested by the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO).

According to reports, Provencal was apprehended at the airport on Monday, November 10, 2025, while preparing to board a flight to Maputo for an engagement. The circumstances surrounding his arrest remain unclear, though reports suggest possible links to alleged irregularities in the gold for oil programme introduced by the previous government.

Provencal was reportedly placed on a stop list on October 8, 2025, an order he allegedly had no knowledge of before his attempted departure. Authorities have not officially disclosed the specific charges or reasons for the arrest.

Former General Secretary of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu, disclosed the arrest and detention during an interview on Accra-based Adom FM. He called for due process to be followed in anti-corruption efforts while acknowledging that individuals found culpable of crimes should face legal consequences.

“We in the NPP are not saying that when people are found culpable in a crime, they shouldn’t face the law. But due process must be followed,” Boadu stated.

He condemned attempts to associate individual wrongdoing with the NPP as an institution, drawing a distinction between personal actions and party activities. Boadu argued that any alleged financial misconduct by individuals should not be attributed to the party’s operations.

“If someone is accused of stealing or embezzling funds, they did not bring it to the NPP or finance the party, so far as I am concerned,” he noted, adding that individuals may have supported their constituencies or specific candidates but not the party’s day-to-day operations.

The gold for oil programme was introduced as an initiative aimed at stabilizing fuel prices and preserving foreign exchange reserves by using gold resources to secure petroleum products. The programme attracted scrutiny over its implementation and management during its operation.

BOST serves as Ghana’s state-owned entity responsible for bulk petroleum storage and transportation infrastructure. The company plays a critical role in the country’s energy security by managing strategic fuel reserves and distribution networks.

Provencal’s tenure as Managing Director occurred during a period of significant challenges in Ghana’s petroleum sector, including price volatility and supply chain disruptions. His arrest adds to growing scrutiny of officials associated with energy sector management under the previous administration.

EOCO, established under the Economic and Organised Crime Office Act of 2010, investigates and prosecutes economic and organized crimes including corruption, fraud, and money laundering. The agency has arrested several high-profile individuals in recent months as part of investigations into alleged financial irregularities.

The timing of Provencal’s arrest at the airport suggests authorities acted on intelligence that he planned to leave the country. Stop lists prevent individuals from traveling while under investigation or facing legal proceedings.

Neither EOCO nor government officials have issued formal statements detailing the allegations against Provencal or the expected timeline for legal proceedings. The former BOST chief’s legal representation has not publicly commented on the arrest.

The case highlights ongoing efforts by law enforcement agencies to investigate alleged corruption and financial crimes involving public officials and state enterprises. The outcome of investigations and any subsequent legal proceedings will determine whether charges are formally filed against Provencal.