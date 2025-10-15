Former Banker Becomes Millionaire Through Telecel Promo

Reverend Samuel Yaw Essel thought someone was trying to scam him when Telecel Ghana called to announce he’d won GH¢1.2 million. The 52-year-old Kumasi pastor had been burned by fraudsters before, so naturally, he was skeptical.

The moment became real at Makola Market in Accra, where crowds erupted in celebration as Rev. Essel received the grand prize that concluded Telecel’s 2Moorch Money Promo. For a man who left banking in 2022 to pursue ministry, the timing felt almost prophetic.

Two weeks before that life changing phone call, Rev. Essel had a dream about his late father bringing him money. He wrote it in his diary and prayed, though he couldn’t have imagined how dramatically that prayer would be answered. When Telecel’s call finally came, his past experience with scammers made him cautious. Only after verifying the number on Telecel’s official website did he allow himself to believe it was genuine.

The win marks the culmination of a four-month campaign that distributed rewards across Ghana’s diverse communities. Building on last year’s success when Ellen Oparebea Akoi became the first Telecel millionaire, this year’s promotion raised the stakes with a larger grand prize and broader reach.

Rev. Essel’s journey from banking halls to church pulpits wasn’t a smooth transition. After spending over two decades at institutions including the defunct First Allied Savings and Loans and Okomfo Anokye Rural Bank, he resigned to answer what he describes as a divine calling. Today, he serves at Great Commission Church International while running a small microcredit operation in Kumasi.

The father of three had made a covenant with God about a building project he was struggling to complete. He promised to give back to church work if God helped him finish it. Now, with GH¢1.2 million in his Telecel Cash wallet and bank account, he sees the prize as confirmation that his prayers were heard.

His plans reflect lessons learned from past financial mistakes. He intends to complete his home construction, expand his microcredit business, invest in his children’s education, and fulfill his tithe commitment. It’s a practical approach shaped by experience and faith in equal measure.

The telecommunications company’s promotion reached far beyond Kumasi. From market vendors in Wa to students in Takoradi, artisans in Tamale, and teachers in Sunyani, the campaign touched Ghanaians from every corner of society. Daily prizes of GH¢100 went to 120 customers, while weekly draws awarded GH¢20,000 to lucky winners, all paid directly into Telecel Cash wallets.

According to Aneth Muga, Telecel Ghana’s Director of Consumer Business, the campaign celebrated customer loyalty while demonstrating the company’s commitment to inclusive connectivity and innovation. The promotion’s structure, supervised by the National Lottery Authority through their Caritas platform, ensured transparency at every stage.

Bright Ofori, a marketing officer at the National Lottery Authority, confirmed that Telecel maintained exceptional standards of fairness throughout the promotion. Every draw, from the first to the grand finale, was conducted under proper regulatory oversight.

The skepticism Rev. Essel initially felt when receiving his winning notification isn’t unusual. In Ghana’s digital age, where phone scams have become increasingly sophisticated, caution is often warranted. His advice to fellow Ghanaians reflects this reality balanced with newfound optimism about genuine opportunities.

Standing in Makola Market with his ceremonial cheque, Rev. Essel emphasized that he knew no one at Telecel and had no inside connections. His message to potential customers was straightforward: Telecel runs legitimate promotions worth participating in.

His story carries particular resonance for young people navigating financial challenges. Use money wisely, respect everyone regardless of their status, and trust in divine timing, he advises. It’s counsel born from both his banking expertise and his ministerial calling.

The promotion distributed over GH¢4.5 million to more than 14,000 Telecel customers over four months. That scale of reward distribution represents a significant investment in customer engagement, particularly in Ghana’s competitive telecommunications market.

For Rev. Essel, the win represents more than financial security. It validates a difficult career transition made on faith rather than financial prudence. Leaving banking at 50 to start over in ministry while supporting three children required conviction that few possess.

His emphasis on investing wisely stems from personal experience with money management mistakes. This time, he says, will be different. The building project that prompted his covenant with God will finally be completed. His microcredit business, which serves small entrepreneurs in Kumasi, will expand its reach.

The transformation from banker to reverend to millionaire may seem improbable, but it reflects the unpredictable nature of both faith and fortune. Rev. Essel beat millions of subscribers to claim the prize, a statistical long shot that felt personally inevitable once his dream about his father materialized.

Telecel’s decision to increase the grand prize from last year’s GH¢1 million to GH¢1.2 million demonstrated escalating ambition in its customer reward strategy. The company’s focus on reaching customers across all regions, rather than concentrating prizes in urban centers, distinguished this campaign from typical promotional efforts.

Whether divine intervention, statistical probability, or some combination of both led to Rev. Essel’s win, the outcome remains the same. A former banker who chose faith over finance now has both, along with a compelling story about dreams, caution, and unexpected blessings.