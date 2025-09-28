Former American Idol Contestant Gets 25-Year Prison Sentence

Benjamin Glaze, the former American Idol contestant who became a viral sensation after an unexpected kiss from judge Katy Perry, has been sentenced to 25 years in prison following his guilty plea to child sexual abuse material charges.

The Tulsa Police Department announced that Glaze pleaded guilty on September 15, 2025, to one count of aggravated possession of child sexual abuse material. Under the terms of his sentence, he will serve fifteen years behind bars, while 10 years are suspended, and he’s required to register as a sex offender.

The 26-year-old’s arrest came after Tulsa Police reportedly found over 700 images and videos of child pornography on his smartphone following a tip to the Sexual Predator/Digital Evidence Recovery Unit. He was initially released on a $50,000 bond before ultimately entering his guilty plea.

Glaze first gained national attention during Season 16 of American Idol in 2018. Then 19 years old, he told judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie during his audition that he’d never kissed a girl. Although the judges decided not to advance him to Hollywood, Perry unexpectedly kissed him on the lips, creating a moment that sparked significant controversy and debate about consent.

The incident initially made Glaze uncomfortable, though he later clarified that he didn’t consider Perry’s actions to constitute sexual assault. The viral moment thrust him into the spotlight, but his newfound fame has now been permanently overshadowed by his criminal conviction.

The case represents a dramatic fall from grace for someone who briefly captured public attention through reality television. What began as a lighthearted audition moment has evolved into a serious criminal matter with lasting consequences for all involved.

Tulsa authorities’ investigation into Glaze demonstrates the ongoing efforts by law enforcement agencies to combat the possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material. The Sexual Predator/Digital Evidence Recovery Unit’s work in this case reflects the specialized resources now dedicated to investigating these crimes.

The lengthy prison sentence reflects the severity with which Oklahoma courts treat possession of child sexual abuse material. The 15-year active custody portion of Glaze’s sentence, combined with his required registration as a sex offender, will have lasting implications for his future.

For American Idol viewers who remember the viral audition moment, the news serves as a stark reminder of how public figures’ lives can take unexpected and troubling turns. The contrast between his moment of reality TV fame and his current legal troubles highlights the unpredictable nature of viral celebrity.

The case also underscores the important distinction between fleeting internet fame and the serious consequences of criminal behavior. While Glaze’s American Idol appearance lasted mere minutes, the impact of his criminal conviction will extend far beyond his prison sentence.

Law enforcement officials continue to emphasize the importance of public tips in identifying and prosecuting those who possess illegal material involving minors. The initial tip that led to Glaze’s investigation demonstrates how community vigilance can support efforts to protect vulnerable children.

As Glaze begins his prison sentence, the case serves as a sobering example of how quickly public recognition can transform into infamy when serious criminal charges are involved.