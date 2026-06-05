Former AirtelTigo Ghana CEO Joins MTN Group Leadership

Former AirtelTigo Ghana chief executive Mitwa Ng’ambi has been appointed MTN Group Chief People and Culture Officer, part of a leadership reshuffle the telecoms group announced this week.

She is currently CEO of MTN Côte d’Ivoire and will join the Group Executive Committee no later than 1 September 2026. She takes over from Paul Norman, who is retiring later this year after nearly three decades at the company, which is headquartered in Johannesburg.

Her move sets off two further changes. Abbad Reda, currently CEO of MTN Zambia, will succeed her in Côte d’Ivoire, while Larry Annetts, whose last role was chief marketing and commercial officer seconded to Iran’s Irancell, takes over in Zambia. All the changes take effect no later than 1 September 2026.

MTN said Ng’ambi brings more than 15 years of telecoms leadership across markets including Zambia, Benin, Senegal, Ghana, Rwanda, Cameroon and Côte d’Ivoire. She has previously served as chief executive of MTN Cameroon, MTN Rwanda, AirtelTigo Ghana and Tigo Senegal.

Group President and CEO Ralph Mupita said the positions were filled entirely from within, reflecting the depth of MTN’s talent pipeline and succession planning. Praising the retiring Norman, he said he “has made an invaluable contribution to MTN success,” adding that the company would celebrate his career later in the year.

The reshuffle follows MTN’s adoption earlier this year of a refreshed strategy for the next five years, Ambition 2030, aimed at expanding digital connectivity and financial inclusion across Africa.