Former AG Dame Accuses NDC of Criminal Justice Manipulation

Former Attorney-General Godfred Dame has accused the current NDC administration of manipulating Ghana’s criminal justice system to target political opponents, describing such actions as “unprecedented and deplorable” following a visit to detained NPP regional chairman Kwame Baffoe.

Dame made the allegations after visiting Baffoe, known as Abronye DC, at the Criminal Investigation Department headquarters on Thursday, where the NPP Bono Regional Chairman remains in custody on charges of offensive conduct conducive to breach of peace.

“I very much deplored the manner in which the whole criminal system has been manipulated to attack political opponents, opponents of this administration. That is what, for me, is very reprehensible,” Dame told media following the meeting.

Abronye was arrested on Monday, September 8, 2025, and remanded into police custody by Accra Circuit Court until Friday, September 12, 2025, after being charged with offensive conduct following comments he made in a viral social media video.

Dame revealed that Abronye’s lawyers had been denied access since Tuesday’s court proceedings, though police authorities facilitated Thursday’s visit. He clarified his role as showing solidarity rather than providing legal representation.

The former Attorney-General criticized what he termed discriminatory law enforcement, contrasting current practices with previous administrations’ approaches to political dissent.

“We have seen quite a lot of grave abuses of human rights, pre-trial processes which are abused, and unlawful arrests,” Dame stated, describing the practice as “inconsistent with the democratic tenets of the nation.”

He highlighted uneven treatment based on political affiliation, arguing that administration members who attack NPP figures face no legal consequences while opposition voices are quickly arrested and charged.

“Once they attack political opponents by using the criminal processes… members of the administration attack and abuse NPP people and other persons that they perceive to be opposition. You did not see any violation of the criminal laws against them,” Dame said.

Dame reported that Abronye remained in high spirits and confident about receiving bail, noting the charges constitute misdemeanors under sections 207 and 208 of Act 29, which typically warrant bail consideration.

The former AG referenced previous cases where individuals he prosecuted, including current Finance Minister Dr. Ato Forson, received bail for more serious charges, questioning the justification for Abronye’s continued detention.

The case has sparked broader political tensions, with the NPP condemning what it describes as the NDC weaponizing state security to intimidate dissenting voices.

Abronye’s arrest stems from a viral video where he made serious allegations against the Inspector General of Police and the opposition NDC during a live social media discussion.

Dame’s accusations reflect deepening concerns about political polarization and the use of state institutions in Ghana’s charged political environment ahead of future elections.

The detention has drawn criticism from opposition figures who view it as part of broader efforts to silence political dissent through selective law enforcement.

Dame concluded by calling for equal treatment under the law, stating that “all citizens deserve equal treatment under the law” regardless of political affiliation.