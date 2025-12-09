Formalizing Okadas Will Boost Youth Employment and Safety Nationwide-Osman Ayariga Declares at Yango Conference

At the Yango Partner Conference 2025, Mr. Osman Ayariga, CEO of the National Youth Authority, highlighted the government’s ongoing efforts to formalize motorcycle and tricycle commercial operations—a move set to create more structured opportunities for young people.

Mr. Ayariga announced that the Ministry of Transport is finalizing a framework to legalize okada and pragyia services, amending the 2012 Road Traffic Regulations to encourage safety, accountability, and youth employment.

Under the new regulations, operators must:

Be 21 years or older

Hold a commercial rider’s licence from DVLA

from DVLA Undergo mandatory training

Join licensed companies or unions

Wear certified helmets with identification numbers

Operate from designated stations created by local assemblies

The NYA CEO noted that Yango’s platform, which digitizes and formalizes transport operations, aligns perfectly with these reforms and strengthens the drive for safer, regulated youth employment.

He also highlighted Yango’s expanding contribution to Ghana’s e-commerce and MSME ecosystem, providing crucial support for restaurants, retailers, and online businesses—many run by young entrepreneurs.