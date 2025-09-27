Forests, Rivers Declared Security Zones in Anti-Galamsey Fight

Ghana has significantly escalated its fight against illegal mining by declaring all forest reserves and river bodies as security zones, with the government warning that any intruders will be treated as “enemies of the state.”

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources and Acting Minister for Environment, Science and Technology, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, made the declaration at the closing ceremony of a week-long intensive training programme for personnel of the National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS) in Sunyani.

The bold move represents the government’s response to mounting pressure from environmentalists, civil society organizations, and labor unions who have been demanding a state of emergency in illegal mining areas. Rather than declaring such an emergency, the administration has chosen this alternative approach of designating critical environmental areas as security zones.

“Any recalcitrant entrant into these declared Security Zones is not merely a trespasser; they are an enemy of the state and are to be treated as such. You are to be firm, resolute, and ruthless against them,” Buah charged the security personnel during the ceremony.

The declaration comes as NAIMOS reports significant achievements since its establishment in June this year. According to the minister, the task force has arrested over 1,000 illegal miners, successfully reclaimed nine forest reserves that had been lost to galamsey operations, and seized more than 900 water pumps, which have been repurposed for irrigation projects under the Ministry of Agriculture.

“These are not mere statistics. They are victories; victories for our land, for our water, and for our people,” Buah remarked, highlighting the tangible progress made in the anti-galamsey campaign.

The minister outlined a comprehensive five-pronged strategy to sustain the gains achieved so far, encompassing strict enforcement, education initiatives, alternative livelihood programs, technological innovation, and enhanced institutional coordination. This holistic approach signals the government’s recognition that combating illegal mining requires more than just punitive measures.

The training programme that concluded with this declaration covered weapons handling, fieldcraft, and intelligence coordination, designed to create a unified force comprising personnel from the Ghana Armed Forces, Ghana Police Service, Ghana Immigration Service, National Intelligence Bureau (NIB), and Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC).

The security zone designation is expected to grant state security agencies greater authority to take decisive action against illegal mining operations, which have continued to devastate water bodies and forest reserves across the country. This enhanced legal framework provides security forces with clearer mandates and broader powers to protect these critical environmental assets.

Beyond environmental protection, the successful anti-galamsey campaign promises significant economic dividends for Ghana. Restored rivers would ensure reliable water supply for households and industries, while reclaimed forests would secure timber resources and boost climate resilience, helping Ghana meet its global carbon commitments.

The redirected irrigation equipment seized from illegal miners promises better harvests for farmers, potentially increasing food security and creating legitimate employment opportunities. This demonstrates how law enforcement gains can be transformed into productive economic assets for the country.

The benefits extend far beyond immediate law enforcement success. Cleaner water could reduce Ghana’s rising urban water treatment costs, while healthier soils could raise crop yields significantly. A revitalized environment could even spur eco-tourism development, contributing to long-term economic growth and sustainable development.

Recent NAIMOS operations have demonstrated the task force’s effectiveness across multiple regions. The secretariat demolished more than 300 makeshift structures and destroyed several pieces of equipment in a three-day operation along polluted water bodies in the Western Region, while a major raid on September 17, 2025, targeted deep-seated galamsey activities in Atwima Mponua.

The government’s approach represents a strategic shift from previous anti-galamsey efforts, with over 44,000 security personnel expected to be deployed in the intensified campaign. This massive deployment underscores the administration’s commitment to ending illegal mining activities that have plagued Ghana for decades.

However, challenges remain significant. Out of Ghana’s 288 forest reserves, 44 are currently under siege by illegal miners, resulting in the destruction of over 5,000 hectares. This scale of environmental destruction highlights why such drastic measures as security zone declarations have become necessary.

The declaration also comes amid broader discussions about Ghana’s mining sector reform. Small-scale miners have launched their own enforcement taskforce to combat illegal mining activities, marking the first time legitimate miners have organized to police their industry, indicating growing recognition across the sector of the need for responsible mining practices.

While some critics have questioned why the government avoided declaring a full state of emergency, the security zone approach appears designed to provide enhanced protection for critical environmental areas while avoiding the broader economic and social disruptions that would accompany emergency rule.

The success of this new approach will likely depend on sustained political will, adequate resource allocation, and effective coordination among the various security agencies involved. The training programme’s focus on multi-agency cooperation suggests the government recognizes that defeating galamsey requires unprecedented coordination across Ghana’s security apparatus.

As Ghana continues to grapple with balancing legitimate mining activities against environmental protection, the security zone declaration represents perhaps the most aggressive stance any Ghanaian government has taken against illegal mining. The coming months will reveal whether this enhanced approach can achieve the environmental restoration and economic benefits the government promises.