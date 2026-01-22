Forestry Commission Deputy CEO Targeted for Defending Ghana’s Forests

The ongoing legal and administrative challenges confronting Elikem Kotoko, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission, are increasingly being viewed by forestry experts and civil society groups as a calculated attempt to punish an official who has refused to compromise Ghana’s fight against illegal logging.

Mr. Kotoko has emerged as one of the most visible figures in the state’s enforcement drive against illegal lumbering, a multibillion-cedi criminal enterprise that continues to destroy forest reserves and deprive the nation of critical revenue.

His firm insistence on law enforcement, accountability, and revenue mobilization has reportedly made him a prime target of powerful cartels whose operations thrive on weak oversight and internal compromise.

“Once he decided not to look the other way, he became an enemy,” a senior Forestry Commission source disclosed.

“The cartel realized he could not be bought.”

Standing Firm Against Illegal Logging

Since assuming office, Kotoko has directed field officers to strictly apply forestry regulations, intercept trucks transporting illegal lumber, and ensure that offenders are charged in accordance with the law.

These actions, sources say, significantly disrupted illegal timber routes and boosted internally generated revenue for the state.

However, rather than receiving institutional support, forestry staff who carried out his lawful instructions were subsequently interdicted, with their cases left unresolved months later.

Observers describe the situation as a deliberate attempt to intimidate officers and discourage enforcement.

“It created fear,” a frontline officer explained.

“People became afraid to do their jobs.”

Undermining Enforcement Through Intimidation

Forestry governance analysts argue that unresolved interdictions weaken operational confidence and embolden criminal networks.

“When law-abiding officers are punished and illegal operators roam freely, enforcement collapses,” an environmental policy expert stated.

The actions have further fueled suspicion that powerful interests within and outside the Commission are actively undermining reform efforts.

Resistance to National Timber Monitoring Team

Tensions escalated following the inauguration of the National Timber Monitoring Team (NTMT) by the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah-Buah.

The NTMT was established to enhance transparency, strengthen route monitoring, and eliminate illegal timber movements.

Sources within the forestry sector confirm that illegal logging cartels perceived the initiative as a serious threat.

“They openly said the NTMT must fail,” one source revealed.

“They believe the minister went beyond his jurisdiction, and they want to make an example of those implementing the policy.”

Kotoko, whose office plays a central coordinating role in enforcement, has since faced increased resistance and legal pressure.

Court Case Viewed as Retaliation

The legal action filed by Yeboah Kwaku Ninson, a man widely believed to be connected to senior figures within the Forestry Commission, is now being interpreted by many observers as retaliation rather than a genuine grievance.

The suit relates to an official monitoring operation undertaken in July 2025, during which Kotoko led an assessment along timber corridors to identify:

enforcement gaps

logistical challenges faced by staff

weaknesses exploited by illegal operators

measures to block illegal lumber transportation

Multiple officials confirm the exercise formed part of routine management oversight.

“It was not a raid for personal benefit,” a source said.

“It was an institutional review.”

Legal experts note that criminalizing such operational inspections could discourage senior officials from conducting field assessments.

Refusal to Join the Cartel System

Sources close to the matter allege that the illegal logging network expected Kotoko to maintain silence and benefit financially from forest exploitation an expectation he flatly rejected.

“They wanted him to take his share and keep quiet,” an insider disclosed.

“But he chose the forest over money.”

Environmental groups say this refusal lies at the heart of the hostility he now faces.

“This is what happens when corruption meets integrity,” a civil society leader stated.

February 3 Court Hearing

The case is scheduled to resume at the Tepa Magistrate Court on February 3, 2026.

Forestry stakeholders believe the proceedings will be closely monitored as a test of Ghana’s commitment to environmental justice.

“This is bigger than one man,” an environmental activist said.

“It is about whether the country protects officers who enforce the law.”

Calls for Protection of Reform Officers

As Ghana intensifies its climate action commitments and sustainable forestry agenda, experts are calling for strong political and institutional backing for officials implementing government policy.

“If enforcement officers are left vulnerable, illegal logging will continue unchecked,” a governance analyst warned.

Supporters of Kotoko maintain that his actions align fully with national policy and the Forestry Commission’s mandate.

“He acted within the law, in the interest of the state,” a senior official emphasized.

“Punishing him would send the wrong message.”

Despite the pressure, those close to the Deputy CEO say he remains focused.

“His position is simple,” an aide stated.

“Ghana’s forests must be protected — no matter whose interests are threatened.”

As the February court date approaches, many view the case not merely as a legal dispute, but as a defining moment in Ghana’s long-running struggle to safeguard its forests from illegal exploitation.